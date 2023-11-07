AEROMEXICO RAISES SAFETY MEASURES AND EFFICIENCY OF OPERATIONS WITH AI-POWERED IBM TECHNOLOGY

•The airline adopted a technology developed by IBM and implemented by Xatrix that helps to anticipate the impact of weather events in their operations.

Mexico Cithy, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeromexico is using IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, a tool to monitor, anticipate, plan, and respond to the potential impact of extreme weather events on air operations, designed to raise safety measures and the efficiency of their operations for the benefit of its customers and employees. The technology was implemented by Xatrix, the Mexican consultancy company and IBM Business Partner.

The technology, powered by Artificial Intelligence, allows the airline to perform informed climate risk analysis and provides weather information and geospatial data for the more than 100 routes it operates in Mexico and around the world. It also issues alerts that allow us to consider current and expected conditions such as wind, rain, and lightning, among other phenomena, to help improve operational decisions in flight planning.

The adverse weather conditions affecting business are on the rise and, in fact, the Global Economic Forum's 2023 Global Risks Report, suggests that extreme weather events and natural disasters are seen as the second-most serious overall global risk of the next few years.

"The future of business and the environment are deeply connected, and technology is allowing a greater understanding of climate and how it can impact businesses, " said Manuel Gonzalez del Yerro, Sustainability Software Leader for IBM Latin America. He added: "For us, Aeromexico's trust in IBM technologies to help them manage climate risk is a source of pride, putting safety measures and efficiency above all else and anticipating adverse atmospheric events."

Diego Convalia, Aeromexico's Vice President of Technical Flight Operations, commented: " This technology complements the most modern aircrafts like the ones we have, the expertise of our crews and the air traffic control technology and services of the countries where we operate”. And continued: “this technology helps us in decisions for takeoffs, landings, flight routes and ground operations, which contributes to elevate flying to be an extraordinary experience.”

