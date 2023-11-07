Foster Swift to Welcome Attorneys and Staff from Loomis Law Firm

Attorneys focus on helping clients address legal challenges, minimize risk and achieve goals

Lansing, Mich., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foster Swift Collins & Smith, P.C. is welcoming 12 attorneys from Loomis, Ewert, Parsley, Davis & Gotting, P.C. to the firm, along with four paralegals and four support staff at the end of November.

This strategic addition gives Foster Swift more than 100 attorneys across the state, including 50 in downtown Lansing, with shared values and extensive expertise in providing legal counsel to businesses, municipalities, non-profits and individuals.

“The dynamic nature of our clients’ needs calls for knowledge, innovation, collaboration, and responsiveness like never before. Adding these talented attorneys strengthens the firm’s depth of bench,” said Anne Seurynck, President of Foster Swift. “Many of our Lansing attorneys have had a close relationship with the attorneys from Loomis for years. Our mindset and values are similar. We focus on helping our clients pursue opportunities while minimizing risk and realizing goals.”

Foster Swift attorneys have broad expertise in the areas of law relevant to the operations of any organization from start-up and entity formation, including financing and raising equity, to employment law and employee benefits issues, to intellectual property, to mergers and acquisitions for almost any type of business, to dealing with the acquisition and development of real estate, and any litigation arising out of these matters. The law firm has one of the premier estate planning and estate administration groups anywhere in the State of Michigan to assist business leaders and their families.

Attorneys joining Foster Swift on November 27 are:

James F. Anderton, V

Sara L. Cunningham

Michael R. Kluck

Gabrielle C. Lawrence

Kelly Reed Lucas

Paula K. Manis

James R. Neal

Michael G. Oliva

Michael H. Rhodes

McKenna S. Rivers

Jeffrey S. Theuer

Brandon W. Waddell

Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs over 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in six locations; Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, Holland and St. Joseph. In 2023, Foster Swift achieved Midsize Mansfield Certified Plus designation which recognizes law firms for the inclusivity and transparency of their leadership processes for attorneys.

For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

