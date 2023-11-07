INROADS APPOINTS CRYSTAL PECK OF L3HARRIS TO THE NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS is delighted to announce the appointment of Crystal Peck to its National Board of Directors.

Peck is an INROADS alumna who currently serves as the Vice President of Human Resources for Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies company. In this role, she is responsible for developing and implementing human resources strategies in line with business objectives and partnering with segment leadership to ensure a smooth transition of the Aerojet Rocketdyne workforce into L3Harris.

"I credit INROADS for the opportunities they have provided me. From my college years to being an alumna today, they have played a pivotal role in my professional life," says Peck. "Now I have the privilege to work with INROADS and help empower the next generation of leaders.”

Peck has held key roles in human resources since joining L3Harris in 2018. Her responsibilities have included several executive and leadership roles supporting diverse functions such as engineering, operations, and others within the Space & Airborne Systems business of L3Harris. Her prior experience encompasses human resources leadership roles of increasing responsibility at United Technologies Corporation, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Sikorsky Aircraft.

In 2021, the L3Harris Foundation sponsored the launch of the INROADS College Links Program in Orlando, FL, and Dallas, TX, offering critical STEM and business exploration, coaching and mentoring, as well as business skills development, to underserved high school students in these regions. They also provided support for the programs in Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Chicago.

"We are thrilled to appoint Crystal Peck to our National Board of Directors. She is an exceptional alumna and has made significant contributions at L3Harris, demonstrating strong support for the INROADS mission," says Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. "Her leadership and human resources expertise will prove invaluable to the INROADS team. We warmly welcome Crystal to our board and eagerly anticipate collaborating to further our impact."

Peck holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with an Industrial/Organizational Concentration from Quinnipiac University and a Master of Labor Relations from the University of New Haven.

# # #

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Attachment

Tyra Lang INROADS 205.549.1000 tlang@wilbron.com