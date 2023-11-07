US Neurologists Emphasize Tremendous Unmet Treatment Need in Parkinson's Disease, According to Spherix Global Insights

Gene therapies and LRRK2 inhibition are at the forefront of prescribers' interest, highlighting the need for a truly disease modifying therapy.

Exton, Pennsylvania, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkinson's disease (PD) is the second-most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder following Alzheimer's disease, affecting an estimated one million individuals in the United States1. With a significant absence of a definitive disease-modifying treatment capable of slowing its neurodegeneration, the current focus in PD care revolves around symptom management.

The inaugural release of Spherix Global Insights’ Market Dynamix™: Parkinson’s Disease provides a comprehensive understanding of the current and future landscape of PD medical care, according to those who intimately manage this condition. Spherix recently engaged 101 US neurologists, employing a combination of quantitative survey and qualitative interview methodologies. The study provides up-to-the-minute insight into the patient diagnosis process, current treatment modalities, existing gaps in care, unmet needs, and awareness and interest in prospective disease modifying treatments.

Results reveal that fewer than half of PD patients currently attain clinical control without bothersome side effects at any point in time. Notably, a majority of neurologists acknowledge that their primary choice for initial therapy is largely influenced by a desire to minimize side effects as much as considering the treatment's potential efficacy.

The predominant symptom management for PD patients continues to revolve around the use of carbidopa/levodopa (i.e., Sinemet), as it has for many decades. Most patients treated with carbidopa/levodopa eventually experience dyskinesias and freezing episodes, highlighting one area of unmet need in their care. In addition to suboptimal symptom management approaches, neurologists report a wealth of additional unmet needs they hope innovation can address. Topping that list are treatments that can stop neurodegeneration in the preclinical and prodromal phases, treatments for postural instability and gait disorders dominant patients for which the current standard of care is physical therapy, and treatments for cognitive impairment and dementia. As one neurologist reports:

“All [PD patient types] are challenges regarding management in their own unique way. Cognitive disorders are a problem that really will interfere with the activities of daily life in a significant fashion. Freezing and gait disorders are another class because they tend to fall, break a hip, and then everything goes downhill. That's another difficult arena in which we might be able to contribute. So, each area [is a need], none of them is exclusive.”

General neurologists lack awareness of the current PD research and development landscape. When prompted, neurologists express heightened interest in gene therapy and LRRK2 inhibition. Moreover, in qualitative discussions, they also bring up the potential of stem cells for replacing dopaminergic neurons. Neurologists particularly express interest in Biogen/Denali Therapeutics’ BIIB122/DNL15, which functions as an LRRK2 activity blocker. One respondent highlights, “[BIIB122 is] a medication that potentially addresses an underlying cause of PD and therefore could be a truly disease-modifying drug.”

Other developmental assets covered in the study include Annovis Bio’s buntanetap, Addex Pharma’s dipraglurant, Cerevel Therapeutics’ tavapadon, NeuroDerm’s 24-hour subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa pump, Sun Pharma Advance’s vodabatinib and UCB/Novartis’ minzasolmin.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, subscription-based service that explores future dynamics of evolving healthcare markets within specific indications to help your company make well-informed, strategic decisions. The Spherix research method pairs together both interviews with leading international opinion leaders and quantitative analysis, leveraging a proprietary network of specialists “in the trenches.”

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company’s unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology, and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement by any company, brand, or product aforementioned.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The limitations within the current spectrum of available treatments emphasize the critical unmet needs for safe and side-effect-free symptom management. Spherix's recent research has not only brought attention to these challenges but also pinpointed additional areas where industry could offer consistent guidance to enhance the management of Parkinson's disease. Notably, the lack of a unified understanding among neurologists regarding what defines moderate versus rapid disease progression is evident. This absence of clearly defined patient segments and progression criteria leaves healthcare providers to rely on their individual interpretations when deciding to incorporate or adjust symptom management strategies and ultimately highlighting an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to foster a shared comprehension of distinct disease progression pathways through medical information and market shaping.

Blaine Cloud, Ph.D., Neurology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 734-478-1649 blaine.cloud@spherixglobalinsights.com