Holzer Books LLC Announces Open Call for Debut Authors in 2024
Realize your literary aspirations, accomplish the goal of becoming a published author, and release your book this 2024.
We are dedicated to addressing the unique challenges that first-time authors often encounter, committed to providing guidance, support, and expertise to ensure a successful literary debut.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holzer Books LLC, a dynamic and innovative publishing company, is pleased to announce an open call for aspiring first-time authors to embark on their writing journeys in 2024. This opportunity offers a path to turning literary dreams into reality.
Recognizing the challenges faced by first-time authors, Holzer Books LLC is dedicated to offering comprehensive guidance, support, and expertise to ensure a successful literary debut, be it a novel, memoir, or a collection of short stories.
Authors benefit from personalized mentorship throughout the publishing process, with a team of experts providing support from manuscript preparation to book launch. Holzer Books LLC's affordable packages are designed to make publishing accessible to all, ensuring that the dream of becoming a published author doesn't break the bank. The company values an author's unique style and voice, collaborating closely to preserve their creative vision. With an extensive distribution network, books published by Holzer Books LLC reach a wide audience, connecting authors with readers worldwide. The dedicated marketing team assists authors in developing custom promotion plans, guiding them on effective marketing strategies and author branding.
Eric Lee, PR and Publicity Manager at Holzer Books LLC, says, "We are dedicated to addressing the unique challenges that first-time authors often encounter, committed to providing guidance, support, and expertise to ensure a successful literary debut."
For authors with complete manuscripts who begin production this year, Holzer Books LLC guarantees a January 2024 release date, helping them kick start 2024 and embark on the new year strong.
This opportunity invites authors to realize their literary aspirations, achieve the goal of becoming a published author, and launch their book in 2024.
To submit a manuscript or inquire about publishing plans, please visit Holzer Books LLC’s website at https://holzerbooksllc.com or contact the team at submissions@holzerbooksllc.com or +1 (888) 901-7776.
