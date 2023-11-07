Canadians can now bring home an elevated Asian restaurant experience with P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ sauces and frozen meals

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians who want an elevated dining experience at home can now enjoy the bold, restaurant-inspired flavours of P.F. Chang’s™, the number one Asian casual dining restaurant in the United States.1



Canadians can now find P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ sauces and frozen single-serve and multi-serve frozen meals at their favourite grocery retailer, providing them restaurant quality flavours at home. Co-developed with P.F. Chang’s™ restaurants and their chefs, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ products are made with premium ingredients and bold flavours with a line-up that includes:

Four versatile and delicious sauces prepared in Canada: Sesame, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, and Kung Pao. They are made with ingredients like brewed soya sauce, brown sugar and pineapple juice to unlock amazing flavours. From marinating to stir-frying and dipping, these restaurant-inspired sauces are ready to enhance any delicious meal.

Four single-serve frozen bowls including Broccoli & Beef, Chicken Lo Mein, Chicken Pad Thai and Korean Inspired Pork. Made with simple ingredients and bursting with savoury goodness, Canadians can enjoy these delicious frozen meals in quick and convenient formats.

Four multi-serve frozen skillet dinners including Broccoli & Beef, Chicken Lo Mein, Chicken Fried Rice and Mongolian Style Beef to make it easy to create a gourmet restaurant-inspired experience in your own kitchen.



“In the US, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ offers a large family of sauces, dressings, frozen meals, appetizers, and more, which is a reflection of how enthusiastically consumers have embraced these products and flavours,” says Myriam Ouaiss, Senior Brand Manager, Conagra Brands. “In introducing P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ sauces and frozen meals to Canadians, we want them to feel like they’re dining out at their favourite Asian restaurant – at home.”

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ sauces and frozen meals are available now at many of your favourite retail stores including Sobeys, Walmart, Loblaws, and Metro. Product selection may vary by retailer and location.

For Asian-inspired meal ideas and recipes using P.F. Chang’s Home Menu™ sauces, visit https://www.readyseteat.ca.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO® and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Earth Balance®, and Gardein® offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

About P.F. Chang’s™

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honour and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today’s menu at P.F. Chang’s spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Worldwide, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including three locations in Canada: Edmonton, Alberta, Winnipeg, Manitoba and Laval, Quebec. For more information visit www.pfchangs.com.

To learn more about PF Chang’s Home Menu™ in Canada, visit https://www.readyseteat.ca/brands/pf-changs

P.F. CHANG’S and P.F. CHANG’s HOME MENU are trademarks of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc. and are used under license.

1 Technomic Ignite Company industry market size data through 2022.

