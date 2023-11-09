Library of Congress Veterans History Project Recognizes U.S. Public Health Service, Emergency Response Veterans
The Vincent Berkley Collection describes his experience serving in the Afghan War. Vincent A. Berkley Collection, AFC/2001/001/95371, Veterans History Project, American Folklife Center, Library of Congress.
Alice Duffield in uniform during World War I. Alice L. Mikel Duffield Collection, Veterans History Project, Library of Congress, AFC2001/001/1747.
The Veterans History Project solicits stories of service from the Commissioned Corps and other emergency response veterans.
This Veterans Day and beyond, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project is actively soliciting service narratives from veterans of the Commissioned Corps as well as veterans who engaged in disaster response, national emergencies and public health crises. The Commissioned Corps is one of the eight uniformed services of the United States, and its members are recognized as veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Its members play a critical role in protecting our nation's health in all 50 states and overseas.
The Veterans History Project collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of U.S. military veterans, so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand what they did, saw and felt.
"It is time to increase our collective awareness of these valiant members of our society, give them the overdue thanks and ensure their voices are not lost to history," said Monica Mohindra, Veterans History Project director.
Mohindra is available for interviews about the Veterans History Project's mission. She can share stories of veterans like Vincent Berkley, who served during the Afghan War at the Rabia Balkhi Women's Hospital, Afghanistan, and Alice Duffield, a WWI nurse who served during the 1919 Flu pandemic.
Fully accessible and ever-growing, the Veterans History Project allows participants to be part of a conversation that is informative and inspirational. For more information, visit www.loc.gov/vets.
# # #
About the Veterans History Project:
The Veterans History Project was created in 2000 by Congress as part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. VHP’s mission is to collect, preserve and make accessible the personal accounts of U.S. military veterans, so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand what they did, saw and felt. VHP relies on volunteers to submit veterans' audio or video-recorded oral history interviews, original photographs, diaries, journals and other correspondence to be added to the permanent library collection. To learn more about the project and download a how-to field kit, visit www.loc.gov/vets.
Joy Egee
Veterans History Project
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Click to hear Monica Mohindra, Veterans History Project director, discuss examples of Commissioned Corps veterans.