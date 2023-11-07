Angela Allen Named New Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International

My team is known in the pharma and biotech space for helping companies hire top talent, grow their organization, and thrive in today's competitive market.” — Angela Allen

PLANO, TX, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaye/Bassman International Corp., a leading executive search firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Angela Allen as a Managing Partner and member of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology recruiting practice.

Angela brings to Kaye/Bassman 8+ years of pharmaceutical and biotech recruiting and 20+ years of marketing experience. Angela's experience means she deeply understands the roles she fills and how to attract the "A-players" in the space. Angela has helped companies grow their teams, from the first marketers at startups to expanding teams at Fortune 100 companies. Her extensive background in spearheading successful initiatives, specifically in biotech marketing and market access, coupled with her broad expertise in the field makes her a key asset to the growing Kaye/Bassman Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology recruitment team.

As Managing Partner, Angela will leverage her vast industry knowledge and strategic insight to drive the growth of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology practice. Her role will focus on enhancing client relationships and expanding executive search capabilities for biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics organizations. The team of experienced recruiters will focus on placing people in marketing, strategy, analytics, commercial operations, and market access positions.

“Angela's addition to our team marks a significant milestone in our mission to offer unparalleled service for commercial roles to our life science clients,” said Jeff Kaye, Co-CEO of Kaye/Bassman International. “She brings almost a decade of search experience and an extensive database of marketing and market access professionals in the pharmaceutical and diagnostic space. Combining Kaye/Bassman’s renowned veteran industry-leading life science R&D practice with Angela’s recruitment team will result in the most comprehensive service offering.”

Angela's career history showcases a consistent pattern of success and advancement, making her well-positioned to understand the critical requirements of leadership roles in the dynamic pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

"I am thrilled to join the Kaye/Bassman family and eager to contribute to a team that stands out for its integrity, professionalism, and deep industry insight," said Angela Allen. “My team is known in the pharma and biotech space for helping companies hire top talent, grow their organization, and thrive in today's competitive market. I'm passionate about bringing great people together and ultimately helping improve patient's lives.”

For more information about the Kaye/Bassman Biotech Marketing & Market Access practice, please visit: https://www.kbic.com/recruiting/biotech-marketing-market-access

Please join us in welcoming Angela Allen to Kaye/Bassman International.

About Kaye/Bassman International

With over 30 recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International specializes in the ideal talent acquisition model serving specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. The firm is flexible in customizing the process, relationship, and terms to the unique needs and expectations of its clients. The Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search ® approach combined with the industry-leading Market Mastery Model enables the firm to identify, attract, evaluate, and acquire the right candidates, leadership, and key contributors for its client’s most urgent and critical hiring needs.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

Chief Marketing Officer

972.931.5242

www.kbic.com

####