Realty One Group Results Partners with Final Offer to Revolutionize Real Estate Transparency in North Carolina

Final Offer: Delivering Transparency in Real Estate Transactions. The only consumer facing, offer management and negotiation platform, driven by agents.

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty One Group Results, a leading real estate brokerage serving the TRIAD NC, NC MTNS, FOOTHILLS, and Triangle NC regions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Final Offer, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to enhancing transparency and trust in the real estate industry.

Teresa Overcash, a second-generation real estate professional with over 25 years of real-life experience and an impressive track record of over 13 billion dollars in individual sales, is the visionary leader behind Realty One Group Results. Teresa's superpower lies in coaching and training real estate professionals to become the CEOs of their own careers.

"I believe in the power of transparency and trust," stated Teresa Overcash, CEO and Broker-in-Charge of Realty One Group Results. "Throughout my career, I've seen how critical these values are in fostering successful real estate transactions. Partnering with Final Offer aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the industry and ensure that consumers and realtors alike have a transparent and trustworthy real estate experience."

Realty One Group Results has made its mark in Western North Carolina, boasting over 400 million dollars in sales, year to date, with over 1,500 transactions. Teresa Overcash, known as a BIC (Broker-in-Charge), has helped Realty One Group agents build ultimate real estate careers, and her commitment to excellence has set the brokerage apart.

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as a revolutionary platform that is the only consumer facing offer management and negotiation platform, enabling real estate agents by championing transparency throughout the buying and selling process. The platform mandates that home buyers and sellers work with licensed real estate agents to make an offer or list a home on the platform.

Teresa Overcash emphasized, "Buyers need to have a transparent bidding process. Sellers need to know they took the best offer and terms available for them. Buyers should be able to decide to bid higher, counteroffer, or step out of the bidding, without being blindly eliminated from the process from behind their backs. Sellers should be able to objectively evaluate all offers and not be rushed to make such an important decision. Sellers need to feel sure they did not shut out motivated buyers who were willing to pay more, before they accept a final offer. Buyers shouldn't have to play 'pin the offer on the house' and hope they hit the winning price after being spun around blindfolded and told to 'guess where the price needs to land.' Buyers and sellers both want transparent pricing, crystal clear bidding platforms, and authentic interaction when they buy or sell a home. They want a chance to have a final say or to make a final offer before walking away. This should be an open and obvious process for all involved. Final Offer accomplishes ALL of this and more."

Realty ONE Group's core values of honesty, openness, and exceptional service align perfectly with Final Offer's approach, delivering an easy way for agents to be open and transparent with all consumers and offer exceptional services to clients.

The timing couldn't be better for brokerages to integrate platforms like Final Offer, as consumers seek a better way to buy and sell homes and demand more control over their largest investment decisions. With Final Offer becoming more predominant, the industry is poised for positive change. Final Offer brings transparency to the forefront.

Realty One Group Results plans to champion this industry shift by being the first brokerage to offer Final Offer in North Carolina. They are excited to be pioneers in delivering transparency to NC buyers and sellers.

The collaboration with Final Offer promises benefits for both agents and consumers. Buyers will no longer be shut out of buying homes they love, and they won't have to guess what they need to pay to secure their dream home. Sellers will no longer wonder if they left money on the table or if motivated buyers were shut out of the bidding process due to previous chaos.

With Final Offer integrated, Realty One Group Results envisions a future direction for real estate transactions marked by increased transparency in all aspects of the industry. By embracing Final Offer, they aim to address key industry concerns and demonstrate their commitment to improving the experience and outcomes of buying or selling real estate. This partnership is poised to transform the real estate landscape in North Carolina and beyond, making transparency and trust the new standard in the industry.

About Realty One Group Results

Realty One Group Results is a distinguished real estate brokerage serving the TRIAD NC, NC MTNS, FOOTHILLS, and Triangle NC regions with offices located in Winston Salem, Greensboro, Reidsville, Whitsett, Raleigh, Boone, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro, Banner Elk and Dobson. Led by CEO Teresa Overcash, the brokerage is known for its commitment to transparency, trust, and empowering real estate professionals to achieve their career goals.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process. A distinctive feature of Final Offer is its mandate for home buyers and sellers to work with a licensed real estate agent when listing a property or submitting an offer. Users of the platform are granted real-time offer alerts, injecting both urgency and fairness into the process. Since its inception, Final Offer has shown tangible results, benefiting both sellers and buyers in the real estate market.

