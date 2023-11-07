FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Announces First Tenant for New Manufacturing Facility

North Carolina site will provide agility to respond to manufacturing demands as needed

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies announced that Janssen Supply Group, LLC, a Johnson & Johnson company, has committed to a large-scale manufacturing suite at its biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, which is set to be fully operational in 2025.

This long-term commitment is an extension of an existing relationship and will support manufacturing of Janssen’s clinical and commercial pipeline.

“This commitment recognizes the innovation and expertise that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is uniquely positioned to deliver,” said Toshihisa Iida, corporate vice president of FUJIFILM Corporation and chairman of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is in the process of increasing capacity more than five times through a commitment of up to $7 billion in manufacturing capability across Europe and United States.”

“We are pleased to be able to expand this collaboration into our new state-of-the-art facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “This underscores our unwavering commitment to be a long-term Partner Development and Manufacturing Organization (PDMO) in the advancement of medicines for patients around the world.”

Additional details will not be disclosed.

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization partner for the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and oncolytic viruses. The company operates a global network with major locations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Denmark and it is building a new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

