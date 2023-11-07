Playwire Unveils ‘Nerf Extraction’ in Roblox: An Adventure for All Ages

In collaboration with Nerf, Hasbro, Suit Up Games, and EssenceMediacom, Playwire launches Nerf Extraction in Roblox.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwire, a leader in kids’ gaming and innovative ad tech solutions, in conjunction with Hasbro, Suit Up Games, and EssenceMediacom, launches Nerf Extraction, an interactive experience in the immersive Roblox universe.

This innovative brand activation brings a fresh take on the excitement of mission-based gameplay, crafting a family-friendly environment where cooperation and strategy reign supreme.

Mission-Based Fun with a Cooperative Spin

Nerf Extraction breaks away from traditional competitive gameplay and emphasizes the power of teamwork and strategy in various in-game missions.

Players have the opportunity to choose from a wide selection of missions, from base takeovers to inventive challenges like Blaster Biathlon and Prop Hunt. This ensures every player can find a mission that fits the diverse playstyles of the Roblox universe.

Team Dynamics and Individual Play

Whether players prefer to squad up with friends, join forces with other players, or take on missions with non-playable characters (NPCs), they can find something to love in Nerf Extraction.

Playwire, in collaboration with Hasbro, Suit Up Games, and EssenceMediacom, has designed an experience that welcomes both competitive players and those on the hunt for a relaxed gaming experience.

Blasters as a Creative Tool

At the heart of Nerf Extraction are Nerf brand blasters. They act as a creative element and become the in-game tool for interactive play, puzzle-solving, and engagement in the various challenges. Players can “Tag” each other with blasters, offering a fun and lighthearted approach to traditional in-game mechanics.

Personalization and Growth

Players work individually or together to gather loot, trade, and express themselves through their unique Nerf-sona. With a wide selection of blasters and cosmetics to unlock, the possibilities for personalization and progression are endless.

“With Nerf Extraction, we’re reimagining the world of cooperative play in Roblox,” said a Playwire VP of Sales, Marisa Moolsiri. “We’ve crafted an experience that encapsulates the essence of teamwork and imagination, all while staying true to the family-friendly values of the Nerf brand.”

Nerf Extraction is already open for players to explore in the Roblox universe. Prepare yourself for an immersive experience in a world where your blaster is your ally, and every mission is a chance for fun-filled teamwork.

About EssenceMediacom

EssenceMediacom is a new type of agency, delivering opportunities for clients to help them grow and succeed. Its team helps some of the world’s biggest brands utilize media to reinvent how they interact with consumers, helping them understand new channels, new genres, new commerce platforms, and new experiences.

About Nerf

Nerf is the premier brand in the blaster category, delivering high-quality, innovative blasters for fans of all ages across a series of segments. Nerf is all about active, fun, energetic play that delivers top-of-the-line quality and innovation.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and the exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming, and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh, and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands.

About Suit Up Games

Suit Up Games is an expert in delivering COPPA-compliant, high-engagement branded experiences in Roblox, and their team has worked hard to build a solid reputation of crafting experiences with over 250 million plays, delivering for clients like Kelloggs, Netflix, Hasbro and Apple TV.

About Playwire

Playwire is dedicated to helping digital publishing enterprises and independent publishers accelerate their business and safely enter the world of Kids' gaming with top-notch virtual experiences that are both innovative and fun. The company’s portfolio includes the management of thousands of publisher properties, serving 70 billion impressions and more than 3 billion page views each month. With ad monetization operations in more than a dozen countries, Playwire’s exclusive ad network publisher and partner relationships help brands to connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically.

To learn more about Playwire, visit www.playwire.com.

For all media inquiries, contact Olivia Salla at osalla@playwire.com.