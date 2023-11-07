Fall Day of Caring at Warriors' Path State Park November 18

Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park will be closed Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring/Service volunteer cleanup at the park.

The event is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups. The park will remain open to visitors on Nov. 18, but access to the playground will be restricted during the cleanup. In case of rain or very cold temperatures, the cleanup will begin at 10 a.m. rather than 8 a.m.

“We want the playground to continue to be a great attraction, so scheduled cleanups are important,” Park Manager Chris Cole said. “We are grateful to all the volunteers and want to express our gratitude to the many community partners who have stepped up. This effort shows why families enjoy great experiences here.”

With the collaboration of local businesses and community groups, the day has been designated for several maintenance projects, including replenishing the rubber mulch in play areas, pressure washing the playground equipment, weeding the playground and rain gardens, and restocking the sand island.

Organizers expressed a special thanks to Walmart, Chef’s Pizzeria, and MyCroft Signs for their support. Other sponsors donating time, goods and/or services include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Celebration Church; Cherokee High School NJROTC; the City of Kingsport; Lions Club of Kingsport; Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners; Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge High School Key Clubs; Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Achieves students; ETSU Serves, and Knoxville TVA Credit Union.

Neighbors, churches, and community groups are invited to volunteer. Organizers hope to have approximately 75-100 volunteers participating. Organizers stress they can never have too many. All volunteers should refer to the Warriors’ Path State Park Facebook Page or Friends of Warriors Path State Park Facebook Page for any event updates or schedule changes. For more information about the project and to get involved, contact Park Manager Chris Cole at (423) 239-8531 or Christopher.cole@tn.gov or Mary Steadman with the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, (423) 956-4330 or mesteadman@aol.com.

For more information about the park, visit this link.

For more information about the playground, visit this link.

For more information about the Friends of Warriors' Path State Park, visit this link.