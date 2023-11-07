Twin Falls Chevrolet Relocates With A Brand New State-Of-The-Art Facility

Twin Falls Chevrolet opens operations in their new dealership to welcome and take care of the Greater Magic Valley's demand for the best vehicles and service

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, USA, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Falls Chevrolet , recently under new ownership, has opened their brand new and significantly larger facility at 1731 ParkView Drive, just off Pole Line Road (4100N/Highway 93). In addition to the dealership having a bigger footprint, the updated lot can now hold an amazing six times the inventory as the old location at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road as well as accommodate more vehicles in service plus adding brand new quick lube services. More new Chevrolet and used inventory means the best selection between Boise and Pocatello for Idahoans.Customers will relax easily next to the large showroom, having a cold soft drink or hot coffee in the waiting area, whether shopping for a new or used vehicle near Jerome and Kimberly or waiting for their vehicle's quick oil change or scheduled maintenance and repairs including higher capacity to get serviced vehicles on the road faster.Weston Abbott, who serves as the store Manager of Southern Idaho's newest Chevrolet destination, calls the new building and lot a “Total upgrade”, adding “We’ve got more room for our inventory. We’ve got more room for our technicians. It’s a bigger facility.” Located immediately next to their sister store, Twin Falls Subaru, Dealership Partner Rob Bunn and Subaru General Sales Manager Christian Robinson believe along with Abbott that their selection and convenience will be unmatched, allowing customers to take their time, away from the busy streets of downtown and Twin Falls' busiest intersection, an with their reputation for excellent customer service, finally brings the easiest new or used vehicle purchases and car maintenance to Twin Falls, Filer, Buhl, Rock Creek and even Sun Valley and Burley.