Guilin Festival 2023 Opens, Embarking on an Artistic Journey in the City of Landscape
GUILIN, CHINA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of October 27, the Guilin Festival 2023 opened successfully at the Guangxi Provincial Art Gallery. Continuing the glorious tradition of the Southwest Drama Exhibition, the Guilin Festival aims to reshape Guilin as the "City of Theater" and strives to create an internationally renowned urban art festival brand. It adds cultural strength, international elements, and youthful vitality to the construction of a world-class tourist city.
The theme of the Guilin Festival 2023 is "Coexistence." It is guided by the Publicity Department of the CPC Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Autonomous Region, co-hosted by the Guilin Municipal People's Government and the Central Academy of Drama. The festival will run for 10 days from October 27 to November 5. More than 140 performances of 33 productions from 14 countries and regions will be presented during the festival. Using "Guilin classics" to narrate "Chinese stories" and "world stories," the festival aims to theatre stages and venues against mountains, at waters, in caves and on lawns All stories, plots, and scenes unfold harmoniously amidst the picturesque landscape, presenting a cultural feast of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature for domestic and international tourists and theater enthusiasts. Two commissioned works and four incubated works from the jointly launched "Global Chinese Young Theatre Directors Talent Program" by the Guilin Festival Organizing Committee and the Central Academy of Drama will have their domestic premiere at the festival. The university theater teams of the International Drama/Theatre and Education Association will also step out of the campus and into nature for the first time to explore the infinite possibilities of theatrical art amidst the mountains and waters.
In addition to the opening ceremony, the day also featured the premiere of the grand play "Luotuo Xiangzi" at the Guilin Grand Theater, the theatrical parade of "Shan Hai Jing" at the Shan Shui Park, and the performance of various plays such as "Li Er Planet" at the Yu Mountain Theatre and the opera "Three Mao Qian" at the Xiangshan Water Theatre. These performances create an artistic atmosphere in the autumn city of Guilin, amidst its picturesque landscape.
Website: www.guilinfestival.com
Xuan Li
Guilin Festival
