IFTM Cultural and Heritage Management Programme students conducted intangible cultural heritage themed field study to Foshan

MACAU, November 7 - Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) collaborated with Foshan University (FOSU) to carry out a 5-day field study with the theme of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) in Foshan, Guangdong Province from 19 to 23 October, 2023. This field study was initiated by Dr. Chen Zhaoyu, Vicky from the School of Tourism Management in IFTM, and Dr. Zhongyuan Xie from School of Humanities and Education in Foshan University with the support by the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office in FOSU. FOSU is an educational partner of IFTM in Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) with offering joint Bachelor’s degree in Tourism Business Management. This time, 23 IFTM Cultural and Heritage Management Programme students and students from School of Environmental and Chemical Engineering and School of Humanities and Education in FOSU conducted the field survey to understand the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) elements and their protection and management in Foshan.

The group visited various places associated with ICH in Foshan, such as University Student Dragon Boat Training Base in FOSU, Foshan Ancestral Temple, Lingnan Xintiandi, Zhonglian Wong Fei-hung Dragon Boat Lion Dance Training Base and Chishan Village in Lishui County. Students learnt the origin and contribution of ICH to the cultural protection and development of the city, including the Dragon Boat Racing (Jiujiang Traditional Dragon Boat), paper cutting (Guangdong), Nanhai ash sculpture, Shiwan pottery sculpture craftsmanship, clay sculpture craftsmanship and Lion Dance (Guangdong).

During the field study, the group conducted desktop research, in-depth interviews with the local ICH stakeholders and participant observations to investigate the current condition of the visited ICH comprehensively. On the last day of the trip, they shared their findings in FOSU, combining their knowledge learnt in class with the practical insights from this field trip in Foshan. Suggestions and strategies in safeguarding the ICH were proposed. It is expected that their input (as outsiders) can be a source of reference and inspiration for the Foshan ICH academics and practitioners.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Cultural and Heritage Management offered by IFTM is dedicated to the protection and transmission of cultural heritage under the guidance of international conservation practices. Through this kind of field studies, it is beneficial for both students in obtaining practical learning experience and the educational institutions in GBA in strengthening the cultural exchange and collaborations in the relevant field. In the future, IFTM will continue promoting the establishment and sharing of innovative platforms with mainland universities, carrying out collaborative researches on science, technology, and cultural innovation, and continuously promoting cultural and academic exchanges.