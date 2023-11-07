【Enhance service quality】MGTO confirms awarded merchants of 2023 at Annual Meeting of QTSAS Assessment Committee

MACAU, November 7 - The Assessment Committee of the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (QTSAS or the “Scheme”) convened its Annual Meeting of 2023 today (7 November) to review and approve the assessment results and the list of 331 accredited merchants in the three categories namely travel agencies, catering and retail businesses in 2023. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hopes that the Scheme can offer an ongoing encouragement for tourism industry operators in pursuit of higher-quality tourism services at large in Macao.

Dedication to enhancement of tourism service quality

Since the inception of QTSAS in 2014, MGTO aims to encourage and support businesses to enhance service quality through recognition and commendation, in keeping with Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure.

19 participants attended the Annual Meeting today including MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Vice President of Consumer Council, Ao Weng Tong, representative of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Ma Io Meng, Assistant Professor at Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Ng Yen Nee, President of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Chan Chak Mo, Vice President of Macao Travel Agency Association, Leong Sio Pan, Director of Travel Industry Council of Macau, Paul Wong, Deputy Chairman of Association of Macao Tourist Agents, Tang Ka Man, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Lao Sam Chun, and Director of Macau Hotel Association, Connie Chio.

The following items were on the agenda: a review of implementation of QTSAS in different categories in 2023, a report of the assessments of catering businesses and travel agencies with an analysis of the merchants’ performance, a summary of assessment work in 2023 and suggestions for scheme enhancement in the future. The attendees reviewed and approved the assessment results and list of awarded merchants of 2023, besides leading a discussion on the logistics and implementation of the Scheme next year.

331 merchants are awarded this year

At present, the Scheme includes three categories namely travel agencies, catering and retail businesses. Assessment and technical support units are assigned by MGTO to conduct the "Mystery Customer Service Assessment" and "Service Management System Audit" on catering businesses and travel agencies, whereas retail businesses are assessed in collaboration with the Consumer Council’s “Certified Shop” scheme.

After over six months of meticulous assessments and the Committee’s discussion and approval at the Meeting today, a total of 331 merchants are accredited by QTSAS in 2023. Notifications will ensue.

For travel agencies, 12 new participants and 28 accredited merchants of 2022 receive the “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award” this year.

For the retail sector, 35 Excellent Certified Shops are presented the “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award” this year under the collaboration between MGTO and the Consumer Council.

256 Catering businesses won accreditation

The accolades for catering businesses this year include “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award”, “Quality Tourism Services Gold Award” and “Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award” as well as the four Special Theme Awards namely Sustainable Dining Award, Community Care Services Award, Local Feature Award and Operational Innovation Award.

Among the 331 QTSAS-accredited merchants this year, 256 accredited catering businesses are awarded one or more of the above accolades. They include 98 new participants and 2022-accredited catering businesses competing for the awards of this year again. The other 158 winning catering businesses are 2022’s awardees which have their accreditation renewed for one more year after they passed the related assessment for the supervisory period this year.

The QTSAS Assessment Committee was established with the objective to ensure the fairness of assessment and set the standards of accreditation for tourism industry operators and consumers. The committee comprises 11 representatives from different sectors including governmental entities, related industry associations, academic institutions and organizations for protection of consumer rights. Every year, the committee convenes an annual meeting whereby they undergo discussions and come to decisions about award conferment.

Brand Macao as a hospitable destination

In early July, MGTO unfolded the Macao Courtesy Campaign to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among residents and members of the trade. In continuous collaboration with industry partners, the Office organizes various training programs to support service optimization of the local travel trade. The music video entitled “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” and a series of promotional videos themed as Dining, Retail, Transportation and Students have been produced to cultivate the spirit of warm hospitality for visitors and raise the awareness of the general public, with the hope that they can practice courtesy and value its significance to Macao as a travel destination.