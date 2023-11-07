AVE King of Prussia Announces 3rd Annual Holiday Spirit of Giving to Benefit Kelly's Kidz, Move For Hunger

King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE King of Prussia, a state-of-the-art, residential community in King of Prussia, Pa., announced this week its 3rd Annual Holiday Spirit of Giving to support Kelly’s Kidz and Move For Hunger.

AVE King of Prussia will launch a toy and food drive on November 1, culminating with a large regional AVE holiday event on November 30 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The festivities will be emceed by Bob Kelly, founder of Kelly’s Kidz, and will feature silent auctions to benefit Kelly’s Kidz and Move For Hunger, a performance by Classic Carolers Philadelphia, tours of a decked-out holiday apartment model, and a special appearance from Santa, courtesy of the Swedesburg Volunteer Fire Company.

All 15 AVE locations nationwide will be serving as food and toy collection sites for Move For Hunger, Kelly’s Kidz, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital throughout the month of November.

“While AVE has been organizing food and toy drives at the holiday season for over a decade, we decided three years ago to bring all our partners together for one big month-long campaign so we could make a bigger impact, and it is truly one of my most cherished AVE initiatives,” says Lea Anne Welsh, COO of Korman Communities and president of AVE. “All of these organizations do important work year-round to reduce food insecurity and deliver hope to children who are fighting serious illnesses. Our team looks forward to this campaign every year to help our partners in their mission to take care of those who need it most, which is the true spirit of the season.”

AVE has been organizing annual food drives to support Move For Hunger for eight years, along with integrating Move For Hunger into its day-to-day operations to make it easy for residents to donate their food when they move out.

"Every year, AVE always goes above and beyond when it comes to the fight against hunger," says Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director of Move For Hunger. "With over 34 million Americans experiencing hunger, AVE's contribution to our organization and their local communities helps feed thousands of families in need."

AVE’s partnership with Kelly’s Kidz began three years ago after Lea Anne Welsh met Kelly’s Kidz Program Director Angela Fagnani. “I was moved by founder Bob Kelly’s personal story and his experience at St. Christopher’s,” says Welsh. “He knew firsthand how important it was for children and their families to have games, toys, and other essentials in the hospitals to be comfortable throughout their stay. I just knew we had to get involved, and how much our team would want to help.”

“Kelly’s Kidz is honored to team up with AVE once more for this year’s holiday toy drive. For Kelly’s Kidz, the excitement around this toy drive has grown each year seeing the incredible efforts made by AVE team members, their residents and the Korman family. The company truly gets behind our mission, and it shows through the overwhelming number of donations received,” says Bob Kelly, founder of Kelly’s Kidz. “We love to see the residents dropping off toys in the lobbies at all of their communities, and in turn we want everyone to see those same toys be delivered by AVE team members and Kelly’s Kidz directly to the hospital in time for the holidays. Kelly’s Kidz overall impact over the last two years at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children has grown tremendously through partnering with AVE. We are confident in saying that hundreds of children, including patients and their siblings, have new gifts to unwrap and a brighter holiday because of this partnership. We will forever be grateful to the Korman family for choosing Kelly’s Kidz these past three years and look forward to many more.”

In December, the AVE team will work closely with Move For Hunger to deliver the donations to local food pantries; some team members also will spend time volunteering in the food kitchens. AVE team members in Greater Philadelphia will deliver the toys alongside Kelly’s Kidz at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

About AVE

For decades, AVE has been on a mission to redefine how people live through flexibility, quality, innovation, and service. Today, AVE professionally manages 15 state-of-the-art residential communities featuring luxury apartments, flexible-stay fully furnished apartments, unparalleled resort and business amenities, and award-winning service teams in seven dynamic markets including the Greater Philadelphia Area, New Jersey, the East Bay of San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, and Tampa. AVE is a brand of Korman Communities, a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate company. At its core, Korman Communities is an organization that deeply cares about people and serving its communities, having long-time partnerships with MANNA, Project Home, Jefferson Health, Move For Hunger, Kelly’s Kidz, Habitat for Humanity, and many more. AVE has been a proud partner of Move For Hunger since 2015 and Kelly’s Kidz since 2021. For more information, visit https://www.aveliving.com.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger, a 501(c) (3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 44 million Americans struggle with hunger, while 38% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 38 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 32 million meals for those in need. Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org.

About Kelly’s Kidz

Kelly's Kidz is a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting smiles on children’s faces in pediatric hospitals all year long through donations of toys, pajamas, and more! Since 2012, Kelly’s Kidz has been committed to providing spirit-lifting essentials to patients and their families by hosting toy drives in partnership with small businesses and organizations along with the support of the local community. For more information, visit https://www.kellyskidzevents.org.

