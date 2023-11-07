World-Renowned Pianist Gülsin Onay Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

The 3rd Gülsin Onay Piano Festival, organized with the collaboration ofthe Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Cyprus Polyphonic Choirs Association (CPCA) in memory of the renowned state artist and master pianist Ayşegül Sarıca, witnessed the visit of the world-renowned pianist and State Artist Gülsin Onay to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç. Present at the said visit which took place 0n Monday, 6 November, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. were the President of the Cyprus Polyphonic Choirs Association and Member of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Parliament, Şifa Çolakoğlu, Conductor Erkan Dağlı, who is also academic staff member at EMU Faculty of Education, Department of Music Education and Conductor Rana Uluçay.

Prof. Dr. Kılıç said, 'In terms of art, Cyprus resembles a desert. Such events are as valuable to us as an oasis found in the desert.' He drew attention to the significant work that needs to be done in the field of art at EMU and emphasized their commitment to continue working in this area and striving to enhance artistic activities. Prof. Dr. Kılıç extended a warm welcome to Gülsin Onay, expressing the commitment to continue walking together and contributing to remarkable accomplishments.

Gülsin Onay expressed her pleasure in being at EMU, highlighting their joy in collaborating with EMU in the realisation of wonderful events. She emphasized their collective efforts in contributing significantly to the country and stressed the importance of solidarity through music. During the visit, Prof. Dr. Kılıç and Gülsin Onay presented gifts to each other.