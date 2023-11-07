The Commission launches a targeted consultation for the 2024 Rule of Law Report

The European Commission has today launched a targeted consultation to collect information about developments related to the rule of law in all Member States, in preparation of the 2024 Rule of Law Report. The consultation is addressed to judicial associations, civil society, NGOs, international organisations and EU agencies, as well as other interested parties. The information received will help the Commission assess how the rule of law situation has evolved in Member States since the last publication of the report in July 2023. The Rule of Law Report is at the heart of an annual monitoring cycle, aiming to prevent problems before they emerge or deepen, and to promote dialogue on the rule of law at European and national level. For the previous editions of the Rule of Law Report, the annual targeted stakeholder consultations provided valuable horizontal and country-specific information*.

The consultation is available online until 15 January 2024.