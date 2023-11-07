Operating Tables Market Worth Nearly $1 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global operating tables market is growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operating table is a table on which a patient lies during a surgical procedure. They are typically used within an operating room or surgical suite of a hospital, ambulatory surgery center, or other healthcare facilities where surgeries are performed. Operating tables may be either stationary or mobile to move room to room.

The global operating tables market is speculated to account for $1.04 billion by 2028 from $0.835 billion in 2021 and expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.





Global Operating Tables Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Skytron, LLC.; Steris, PLC.; AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH; Alvo; Denyers International; Getinge AB; Mizuho Medical; Merivaara; Stryker Corporation; and Hill Rom Holding Inc. are a few key companies operating in the operating tables market. The leading market players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allows them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2020, Skytron launched the GS70 Salus surgical table, the first of the guardian series surgical table. The table offers unique and advanced features and technologies, and keeps the user informed. It facilitates research and continuous improvement by utilizing the captured performance data.

In July 2020, Hillrom launched the PST 500, a precision surgical table designed to be versatile and intuitive to provide the best care for patients. The PST 500 served as the foundation of surgical care during a wide range of positions across various surgical applications. The PST 500's safety features comprise a 454 kg weight capacity, ergonomic handling, collision monitoring, a self-leveling floor locking system, as well as a light-messaging system to help combat alarm fatigue, remote control, and easy setup and use. The company also introduced the PST 300, a versatile, intuitively designed multi-function surgical table suitable for handling general surgery, orthopedics, and neurosurgery. Furthermore, the highly advanced addition to the Yellofins Stirrups line provides enhanced safety, a dual-rod design that prevents medial leg drop, automatic position-locking technology to safely position the patient, along with enhanced infection control.

In 2020, North America dominated the global operating tables market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing focus of market players on the US and Canada, surging technological advancements in operating tables, and rising surgical procedures in Mexico. For instance, according to a study published by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2021, the US witnessed around 62.0% of growth in bariatric surgeries during the past decade. In addition, according to the study published by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in 2017, around 0.7 million total knee replacement surgeries were performed in the US per year. Such a significant number of surgical procedures offers a favorable environment for the adoption of advanced healthcare facilities, which would eventually drive the US operating tables market growth during the forecast period.





Global Operating Tables Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the global operating tables market is segmented into general surgery tables, specialty surgery tables, radiolucent operating tables, and pediatric operating tables. The market for the specialty surgery tables segment is sub segmented into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgical, laparoscopic, and bariatric surgery. In 2020, the general surgery tables segment held the largest market share. However, the specialty surgery tables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. A general surgical table is designed for versatility and adaptability across a wide array of operations. The table can be adjusted for height and length as well as can be tilted to either side. The rising burden of chronic diseases is one of the major factors propelling the demand for operating tables across the world.









