Correcting & Replacing -- Inhibikase Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2023

This release corrects and replaces the headline in the release that was disseminated on November 7, 2023. The reason for this correction is to fix the title which previously stated, "second quarter" rather than "third quarter."

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease, Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, to provide a corporate update and review the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-816-1414 (United States) or 1-412-317-0506 (International) with the conference code 0866324. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at www.inhibikase.com. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Inhibikase’s website for approximately 90 days after the call.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline has a primary focus on neurodegeneration and its lead program risvodetinib, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Abelson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to risvodetinib to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with an office in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use XFacebookLinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts:

Company Contact:
Milton H. Werner, Ph.D.
President & CEO
678-392-3419
info@inhibikase.com

Investor Relations:
Alex Lobo
SternIR, Inc.
alex.lobo@sternir.com


