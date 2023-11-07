Potbelly Corporation to Participate at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced that the management team will host a fireside chat at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference beginning at 3:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Nashville, TN. Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Cirulis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



Interested parties can access this discussion on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 430 shops in the United States including approximately 69 franchised shops in the United States.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Priester

ICR

investor@potbelly.com

Media Contact:

ICR

PotbellyPR@icrinc.com