Global Metal Recycling Market to Hit $368.71 Billion at 5.2% CAGR, by 2030: Says AMR

The growth of the global metal recycling market is driven by high rate of obsolescence, increase in consumer awareness, and surge in energy savings with decreasing GHG levels.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type (Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals), Scrap Type (Old Scrap, and New Scrap), and End User (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electronics & Electrical Equipment, Shipbuilding & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global metal recycling industry was pegged at $217.00 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $368.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1732

Major determinants of the market growth

The growth of the global metal recycling market is driven by high rate of obsolescence, increase in consumer awareness, and surge in energy savings with decreasing GHG levels. Moreover, scarcity of rare earth metals is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future. However, less scrap collection zones and unorganized flow of waste metals are likely to hamper the market growth.

The automotive segment to portray the highest CAGR by 2030

Based on end user, the automotive segment grabbed the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global metal recycling market, as it benefits the environment by reducing volume of waste from end-of-life vehicles and GHG emission levels. On the other hand, the shipbuilding segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, as steel scrap from demolished and broken ships is a prime raw material for rolling mills.

Buy This Research Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a0c4ae26a7a3a399fd0b8513859e2a11

The new scrap segment held the lion's share

Based on scrap type, the old scrap segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global metal recycling market, due to rise in volume of waste scrap with rapid urbanization and industrialization. However, the new scrap segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to an increase in new manufacturing plants and a rise in new construction-related activities.

Asia-Pacific to trail the market in terms of revenue

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the same region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in metal recycling in Japan, India, China, and South Korea.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1732

Key market players

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

OmniSource Corporation

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

ArcelorMittal



Commercial Metals Company

Nucor Corporation

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Tata Steel

Trending Reports in Recycling Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):



Metalworking Machinery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032



Digital Metal Detector Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Ferrous metal casting machinery market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Waste Processing Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Mining Waste Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact us:



United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube