DIDWW further streamlines Emergency Calling services and expands to Chile, Estonia, and the UK

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecoms provider specializing in top-quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking solutions for businesses and telecom carriers, has announced the coverage expansion of its emergency calling services. With the inclusion of Chile, Estonia, and the UK, the DIDWW SIP service now offers emergency calling capabilities in 29 countries, spanning regions across Europe, Oceania, and the Americas.







In compliance with the highest regulatory standards, DIDWW ensures reliable access to local emergency response centers, commonly referred to as Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). The updated DIDWW Emergency Calling service enables outgoing emergency calls from virtual phone numbers, paving the way for customers to explore and penetrate new markets. This offering is beneficial for a wide range of business projects, even those subject to the most stringent regulations.

Alongside its geographic expansion, DIDWW remains dedicated to refining the user experience. A clear indicator of this is the recent addition of a new functionality within its User Panel. Following this update, those looking to activate a new Emergency Calling service can now set it up directly via the platform in a more streamlined way.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, said, “We are committed to offering reliable and user-friendly services to our customers all over the world. Recognizing the growing reliance on IP-based communications, we are constantly expanding our coverage and enhancing user experiences. We aim to ensure that both businesses and individuals worldwide can access essential emergency services without barriers.”

