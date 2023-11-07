Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,980 in the last 365 days.

Caring For Others to Host 23rd Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution Offering Thanksgiving Meals to 2,000 Families

Non-profit's flagship event promises a heart-warming holiday with meals and winter clothing donations

Comfort & Care is more than a meal distribution; it's a message of hope and love, offering a bit of comfort when it's needed most.”
— Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is proud to host its 23rd Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event aims to bring the joy of Thanksgiving to families facing economic hardships, allowing them to celebrate the holiday with a traditional feast and the warmth of their community’s support.

“Every family deserves to experience the joy and togetherness of Thanksgiving,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “This annual event highlights our 25-year journey of ensuring individuals live with the dignity they deserve, particularly during times of celebration.”

The distribution will take place at Caring For Others headquarters (3537 Browns Mill Road SE). The Harvest Distribution is a beacon of hope, providing Thanksgiving meals along with essential household goods. As the cold season approaches, volunteers will distribute thousands of pounds of poultry, fresh produce, and other staples, alongside comforters, blankets, towels and more to 2,000 families.

“In these challenging economic times, more members of our community are teetering on the brink of poverty,” said Richmond-Shockley. “Comfort & Care is more than a meal distribution; it's a message of hope and love, offering a bit of comfort when it's needed most.”

Every contribution, big or small, helps to provide a more joyous Thanksgiving for families in need. To support Caring For Others through volunteering, contributing or donating to the 23rd Annual Harvest Distribution, please visit www.Caring4Others.org.

Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Caring For Others to Host 23rd Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution Offering Thanksgiving Meals to 2,000 Families

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more