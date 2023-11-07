Caring For Others to Host 23rd Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution Offering Thanksgiving Meals to 2,000 Families
Non-profit's flagship event promises a heart-warming holiday with meals and winter clothing donations
Comfort & Care is more than a meal distribution; it's a message of hope and love, offering a bit of comfort when it's needed most.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is proud to host its 23rd Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event aims to bring the joy of Thanksgiving to families facing economic hardships, allowing them to celebrate the holiday with a traditional feast and the warmth of their community’s support.
— Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
“Every family deserves to experience the joy and togetherness of Thanksgiving,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “This annual event highlights our 25-year journey of ensuring individuals live with the dignity they deserve, particularly during times of celebration.”
The distribution will take place at Caring For Others headquarters (3537 Browns Mill Road SE). The Harvest Distribution is a beacon of hope, providing Thanksgiving meals along with essential household goods. As the cold season approaches, volunteers will distribute thousands of pounds of poultry, fresh produce, and other staples, alongside comforters, blankets, towels and more to 2,000 families.
“In these challenging economic times, more members of our community are teetering on the brink of poverty,” said Richmond-Shockley. “Comfort & Care is more than a meal distribution; it's a message of hope and love, offering a bit of comfort when it's needed most.”
Every contribution, big or small, helps to provide a more joyous Thanksgiving for families in need. To support Caring For Others through volunteering, contributing or donating to the 23rd Annual Harvest Distribution, please visit www.Caring4Others.org.
