New Frontier Presents Launches Web3 Gaming Experience: Specialty Race Club

Seamless accessibility via a web browser while also immersing players in a live and continuous gaming adventure.

Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic and ever-evolving realm of the internet, few experiences can rival the caliber of New Frontier Presents' Specialty Race Club within the world of Web3 Gaming.



This innovative project not only offers seamless accessibility via a web browser, but also immerses players in a live and continuous gaming adventure. Here, gamers are empowered to fully immerse themselves from desktop to virtual reality experiences in navigating the race, shopping for specialty Porsche street and race car parts, or simply venturing around the world from their unique perspective.

New Frontier Presents recognizes the immense potential of Web3 and is committed to harnessing its capabilities to revolutionize how the automotive industry interacts with and adapts to the digital age.





Blending the essence of Web3 Gaming with the spirit of early GameFi games, Specialty Race Club combines DeFi principles, and the hallmarks of AAA games – delivering exceptional graphics and gameplay to entice and captivate players.

"I've been eagerly anticipating the release of Specialty Race Club. The features and impact of this innovative game has truly exceeded my expectations" said Jeff Buesing, New Frontier Presents Founder. "It's a game-changer for motorsport enthusiasts and web gaming aficionados alike."

Accessibility at Its Best

One of the standout qualities of the Specialty Race Club Web3 Gaming is its unparalleled accessibility. Unlike many gaming platforms that demand cumbersome downloads or financial commitments, this game is readily available through your web browser. This means that gamers of all types, from casual enthusiasts to hardcore racers, can effortlessly engage with the thrilling world.

A Living and Uninterrupted Adventure

The Specialty Race Club goes beyond conventional gaming experiences. It offers a live, persistent universe where players are active participants. In this unique gaming environment, you experience every twist and turn from your own viewpoint, making every decision and maneuver a vital part of your journey.

Meet Specialty:

Specialty: The industry-leading Porsche Street and Race Car Parts company headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida. With well over twenty years of hands-on experience and success in street automotive and racing, Specialty exemplifies the knowledge and expertise essential for achieving world class results.

Our offerings across categories such as hand crafted carbon fiber body panels and exhaust systems are meticulously engineered to enhance your vehicle's overall power, performance, and personal passion. Specialty can equip you with the essential competitive edge to excel on both street and racetrack, encompassing suspension, engine, brakes, and wheels.

Eduardo Baptista, Managing Partner of Specialty, underscores their unwavering commitment to excellence:

"I could not be more proud to emphasize that we have always maintained a flawless fitment record, a testament to our unwavering commitment to precision, quality and customer service." Eduardo goes on to say, "Our commitment to customer service is more than words, someone from our team is available seven days a week to answer your questions and solve your needs."

The Pioneering Spirit of New Frontier Presents

This groundbreaking endeavor is the brainchild of New Frontier Presents, a company known for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. Through their unwavering commitment to research and development, they have crafted a gaming experience that defies convention. Specialty Race Club serves as a testament to their dedication to redefine the way we interact with technology and each other.

The Specialty Race Club isn't just another racing game; it's the pinnacle of next generation web-based experiences that include commerce. Gaming enthusiasts can now enjoy a live, continuous racing adventure directly through their web browser, without the need for downloads or purchases. Prepare to rev up your engines and immerse yourself in the future of the automotive industry today.

Jeff Buesing Founder New Frontier Presents info-at-newfrontierpresents.io