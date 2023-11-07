Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,928 in the last 365 days.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc., Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), the holding company for The Victory Bank, announced unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Joseph W. Major, Bank Leader and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Market conditions have been unusually volatile during 2023 as rates and funding costs moved sharply upwards and overall bank funding declined rapidly. The unprecedented and severe increases to interest rates have squeezed net interest income and non-interest income for most banking companies, and The Victory Bank is no exception. As a result of these external forces, the bank’s balance sheet has shrunk modestly as deposits have declined and investments have gradually run off. Expenses have remained controlled, increasing from 2.35% to 2.65%, primarily because the balance sheet is somewhat smaller.”

Major concluded, “Despite these pressures and the possibility of a slowing national economy, the bank has continued to build the loan pipeline and experienced significant loan growth during the quarter, and I am pleased to report that the bank’s overall credit picture has remained strong, with reductions in both nonaccrual loans and non-performing assets. The bank has seamlessly implemented the CECL Expected Loss accounting methodology and is holding approximately 94 bps of reserves against its historically clean loan portfolio, with very little exposure to office building loans. The bank also continues to build its base of deposit accounts, increasing them by approximately 20% over the past 12 months, and we have increased stockholders’ equity by $1.0 million dollars during that same timeframe.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net Loans increased 12.8% to $352 million from $312 million at September 30, 2022
  • Interest income has increased from 4.09% to 5.80% over the past 12 months
  • $0.065 per share cash dividend paid to shareholders
  • Net interest margin at the Bank remains solid at 3.52%
  • Net income of $546 thousand, totaling approximately $0.26 per common share fully diluted
  • Book value per share as of September 30, 2023, of $13.47
  • Total assets decreased by $20 million to $419 million as of September 30, 2023
  • Credit quality remained stable with zero net losses during the quarter
  • $1.0 million increase in stockholders’ equity since September 30, 2022
  • Non-interest expenses remain controlled at 2.65%  

Capital Insights and Credit Quality:

  • Nonaccrual loans remain low, falling from $189 thousand in the linked quarter to $0 in the current quarter.
  • Non-performing assets to total assets decreased slightly from 0.09% in the linked quarter to 0.01% in the current quarter.
  • Delinquencies greater than 30 days increased from $266 thousand in the linked quarter to $1.1 million representing 0.32% of net loans as of September 30, 2023, up from 0.06% as of December 31, 2022.
  • The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was reported under CECL for the first time in 1Q23.
  • The bank's allowance was .94% as of September 30, 2023, down slightly from the ACL-to-total loans ratio of .99% as of December 31, 2022. The September 30, 2023, ACL covered non-performing loans over 58.8 times.
  • The implementation of CECL did not require an audit adjustment. While future recessionary concerns are influencing the CECL qualitative adjustments, the ACL is heavily weighted on historical losses which have been minimal for a number of years.
  • The bank remains well capitalized.

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Kelly Taylor,
Investor Relations
610-948-9000

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
548 N. Lewis Rd.
Limerick, PA 19468

             
             
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
Selected Financial Data   2023       2022       2022  
                 
Investment securities $ 47,335     $ 51,766     $ 73,509  
                 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   351,926       327,366       312,100  
                 
Total assets   418,843       423,854       437,493  
                 
Deposits   358,207       379,944       393,985  
                 
Borrowings   19,750       3,750       3,750  
                 
Subordinated debt   12,824       12,804       12,797  
                 
Stockholders' equity $ 26,548     $ 26,199     $ 25,588  
                 
Book value per common share $ 13.47     $ 13.29     $ 12.98  
                 
Allowance/loans   0.94 %     0.99 %     1.11 %
                 
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.01 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
                 
    3 Months Ended
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
Selected Operations Data   2023       2022       2022  
                 
Interest income $ 6,298     $ 5,428     $ 5,201  
                 
Interest expense   2,955       1,527       942  
                 
Net interest income   3,343       3,901       4,259  
                 
Provision for loan losses   75       (203 )     43  
                 
Other income   143       (467 )     140  
                 
Other expense   2,826       2,868       2,914  
                 
Income before income taxes   585       769       1,442  
                 
Income taxes   (39 )     (167 )     (291 )
                 
Net income $ 546     $ 602     $ 1,151  
                 
Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.28     $ 0.31     $ 0.59  
                 
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.26     $ 0.29     $ 0.56  
                 
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.53 %     0.57 %     1.02 %
                 
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.05 %     9.30 %     17.91 %
                 
Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans   0.00 %     0.19 %     0.17 %

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Victory Bancorp, Inc., Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more