WVSILC KICKS OFF CAPITAL CAMPAIGN TO REMODEL BUILDING FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

WVSILC Executive Director Jerry Boyko is unable to access the second floor of the agency's new building. An elevator installation is an important part of the renovation plan.

New home will house agencies who set policy, service people with disabilities

At some point, most people will either have a disability or know someone who has one. These renovations will enable inclusion and equality for individuals with disabilities for years to come.” — WVSILC Vice Chair, Meredith Pride

WVSILC ANNOUNCES CAPITAL CAMPAIGN TO REMODEL NEW LOCATION

The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council is preparing to remodel their new location at 6908 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, WV. Bringing the building up to code will require a large investment. The group is embarking on a capital campaign to raise $400,000 toward construction costs. Contributions are fully tax-deductible to the 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization.

Many of the council members, along with partners’ board, staff, and consumers have physical disabilities and are unable to climb the stairs. An elevator will be needed, which will be the largest expense. A majority of members are individuals with disabilities who are not employed by a center for independent living or by a state agency. This means that the council is consumer-controlled and directed, in line with the independent living philosophy.

The goal is to remodel both the first and second floors to create offices, meeting rooms, and housing for people with disabilities. There’s an urgent need to repair/replace areas of disrepair, including gutters and the roof.

Executive Director Jerry Boyko said, “Because I use a wheelchair, I’m particularly sensitive to, and understand the needs of, people with disabilities. We appreciate our current office; however, we need a larger space that will allow us to work more effectively and provide more opportunity for people with disabilities in WV."

The agency currently rents a small space of approximately 1300 square feet, where three organizations operate. The new space will offer five times the square footage, and will include accessible housing for people with disabilities, conveniently located on a bus line. According to Developing Properties, LLC, construction costs will be $229,000. Estimated costs of an elevator are approximately $180,000.

WVSILC Vice Chair, Meredith Pride, Executive Director of The Appalachian Center for Independent Living said, "At some point in your life, most people will either have a disability or know someone who has one. These much-needed renovations will enable inclusion and equality and will have positive outcomes for individuals with disabilities for years to come.”

WVSILC is mandated by federal law to develop the State Plan for Independent Living (SPIL) which directs how federal funds are spent on Independent Living in West Virginia. The mission of the WVSILC is to promote the value, equality, full inclusion, and freedom of choice of all West Virginians with disabilities.

The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council was established under the 1992 amendments of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which has since been amended by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in 2014. Council members are appointed by the Governor and include representatives from the West Virginian Independence Network(WIN), the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services (WVDRS), and other state agencies that provide services for individuals with disabilities.

