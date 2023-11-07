Nékter Juice Bar® Celebrates Grand Opening in La Mesa, Nov.11
Win Free Nékter for six months. $ 3 Juices & Smoothies will be available from 12 pm – 4 pm.LA MESA, CA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar® is growing its California presence with the latest store opening in La Mesa, CA. The newest Nékter is located at 8042 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, and will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The La Mesa location will give a chance to two lucky guests to receive Free Nékter for 6 Months!
The leading team at the La Mesa Nékter joined the brand three years ago and recently opened the Chula Vista location. The La Mesa Nékter family has extensive experience in business management and has been vital in growing the Nékter brand in Southern California.
“We chose Nékter Juice Bar because, as a brand, they are very passionate about leading a healthy lifestyle,” shared the La Mesa Nékter team. “We wanted to give the La Mesa community a place to get healthy and delicious snack options.”
The November 11th celebration will also feature face painting, balloon twisting, music, surprises, and $3 Juices and Smoothies will be available from 12 pm to 4 pm.
For your chance at winning the Free Nékter for 6 Months, pre-register for the grand opening celebration or enter for your chance to win by attending the November 11 event.
Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
The store is open daily from 7 am - 8 pm. The location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering. The La Mesa Nékter also offers free WIFI.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the La Mesa Nékter on Instagram and TikTok @nekterlamesa.
You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Now, with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com
