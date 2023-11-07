Submit Release
Hyperfuels and Advanced Fuel Solutions Partner to Bring Premium Non-Ethanol Gasoline to Marinas and Distributors

The collaboration combines Hyperfuels’ PurFuels® with AFS’s Slipstream® marine gasoline additive package to create a high-performing, ethanol-free RFG gasoline.

ANDOVER, MA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Fuel Solutions Inc. (AFS) and Hyperfuels, the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of PurFuels®, a 93 Octane non-ethanol reformulated gasoline, have announced a strategic partnership to bring this premium fuel to marinas and distributors across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The collaboration combines Hyperfuels’ PurFuels® with AFS’s Slipstream® marine gasoline additive package to create a high-performance, ethanol-free gasoline that meets reformulated gasoline (RFG) area requirements.

This partnership leverages AFS’s extensive industry experience and Hyperfuels’ innovative fuel technology.

PurFuels® offers several advantages over traditional ethanol-blended gasoline, including:

-EPA approved
-Higher energy content
-Lower vapor pressure (no vapor lock) and less evaporative emissions
-Reduces moisture absorption and phase separation
-Minimizes engine corrosion
-Reduces CO2 emissions by up to 30 percent
-Does not absorb water or moisture

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently endorsed PurFuels® for its superior performance and environmental benefits.

This partnership between AFS and Hyperfuels ensures that marinas and distributors can offer their customers a premium non-ethanol gasoline that enhances marine-engine performance and protects the environment.

About Advanced Fuel Solutions Inc. (AFS)
Founded in 1994, AFS is a leading developer of proprietary fuel-additive packages for various applications, including diesel, gasoline, biodiesel, marine fuels and home-heating oil. Committed to sustainability, AFS actively promotes low-carbon fuel solutions.

About Hyperfuels
Hyperfuels is the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of PurFuels®, a premium non-ethanol gasoline that meets RFG requirements and delivers exceptional performance for marine engines. Houston-based Hyperfuels distributes high-performance and alternative fuels, lubricants and additives for performance engines. Since 1998 Hyperfuels has revolutionized the packaged-fuel markets by creating a “grab-and-go” fuel canister with top-quality fuels such as Sunoco Racing Fuels®, Elf Racing Fuels®, Total Energies® Lubricants, PurFuels® and SynDiesel®. Hyperfuels leads the industry in distribution of ethanol-free fuels (using isobutanol oxygenate) to marinas, fire and crash rescue operations and small-engine users. For more information contact Hyperfuels’ sales desk at 281-447-7200 or visit hyperfuels.com.

Leo Verruso
Advanced Fuel Solutions Inc. (AFS)
+1 978-258-8360 ext. 307
info@yourfuelsolution.com
