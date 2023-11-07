Data Storage Corporation Selected to Provide Cyber Security Solutions for One of the Nation’s Leading Sports and Entertainment Companies

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announces it has been selected to provide cyber security solutions for implementation into one of the nation’s leading sports and entertainment companies security systems.



“We are honored to have been chosen by this large and nationally recognized client to provide a variety of services and solutions to address their cyber security needs,” commented Tom Kempster, president of Data Storage Corporation’s Flagship subsidiary. “In particular, our cyber security solution incorporates powerful AI technology with threat intelligence to protect the customer’s infrastructures and accelerate incident response capabilities. This is an expansion of our existing relationship with the customer, which we believe validates the quality and reliability of our offerings, as well as our ability to cross-sell services across our product lines. We look forward to future technology modernizations with this client over time.”

