Optimove Unveils OptiGenie: a Comprehensive AI-Powered Suite Empowering Marketers to Optimize Workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration

OptiGenie empowers Optimove’s clients to deliver personalized, relevant customer messages at the speed of a consumer's interaction with a brand. Three new AI-powered features mark the latest in years of integrated AI capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Optimove unveiled OptiGenie, a comprehensive AI-powered suite embedded in Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Optimove’s clients are now empowered to optimize marketing workflows from insight to creation and through orchestration. The result is that marketers can now deliver personalized, relevant customer messages at the speed of a consumer's interaction with a brand.

The OptiGenie suite empowers marketers across every step of their marketing personalization workflow. AI Insights allows marketers to explore, analyze, and discover answers about their customers and campaigns in intuitive and user-friendly ways. AI Creation simplifies and accelerates the creation of personalized content at scale, that is always on-brand. AI Orchestration powers campaign and journey testing with dynamic next-best-action optimization across channels and customer touchpoints.

Optimove is also announcing three new AI-powered capabilities reflecting Optimove’s continuous 11-year innovation journey of integrated AI, with more advancements on the horizon. Optimove was the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012 and with Optibot, starting in 2016.

“OptiGenie is the comprehensive AI suite in the Optimove platform that we always envisioned,” says Optimove founder and CEO, Pini Yakuel. “Every marketer should have a marketing platform and solutions that enable them to analyze, create, execute, and orchestrate campaigns in an instant. This is just the most recent step in our ongoing journey, with more developments ahead."





Below are the latest innovations of each new AI capability (see image 1):

1. Generative AI Insights (new to AI Insights)



With OptiGenie’s Generative AI Insights, marketers can now instantly discover insights about their business, audiences, and campaigns in a familiar chat interface. Optimove users can now ask anything, using their own language, about campaign performance, KPIs and Target Groups through in-product conversation



For example, marketers can simply ask OptiGenie to plot the revenue generated from last quarter’s campaigns or run a comprehensive analysis for deeper insights into customers that engaged with respective marketing programs.

2. AI Target Group Discovery (new to AI Creation)



Using Optimove's AI Target Group Discovery, marketers can now find your best audience. Whether it be to accelerate revenue growth, streamline segment creation, or maximize marketing ROI, AI Target Group Discovery empowers marketers to dive into their data in a whole new way.



Brands can now deliver campaigns that will have an immediate impact on their bottom line without compromising on personalization.



3. AI Self-Optimizing Streams (new to AI Orchestration)



Optimove’s Self-Optimizing Streams, coming soon, helps brands scale personalization by using AI-powered journey maps to track customer response patterns and select the best path for each of them, based on their unique “Customer DNA.” Self-Optimizing Streams compliments Optimove’s existing Self-Optimizing Journeys and Self-Optimizing Campaigns.



This innovation empowers marketers to experiment with different campaign strategies including multichannel journeys, varied messaging, and unique promotions, and then leave it to OptiGenie to determine which series of campaigns a customer is most likely to respond to.



Optimove’s Current AI Capabilities in each workflow are now as follows:

1. AI Insights: Predictive Models, Generative AI Insights, Optibo 2. AI Creation: Generative AI Copy, AI Target Group Discovery, and AI Product Recommendations

3. AI Orchestration: Self-Optimizing Campaigns, Self-Optimizing Journeys, Self-Optimizing Streams, and Control Group Optimization

Shai Frank, Senior Vice President of Product at Optimove, stated, "Since our inception, AI solutions have been a crucial part of our roadmap, built on our uniquely rich data foundation, empowering marketers with enhanced capabilities. Optimove has always enabled the synergy between data and engagement, and now with OptiGenie, marketers now have the ability to independently generate marketing insights, create campaigns, and orchestrate strategies seamlessly through the Optimove platform, receiving nearly instant answers to optimize their campaigns."

This announcement comes on the heels of Gartner ranking Optimove #1 in Journey Orchestration in its 2023 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Optimove is positioned highest in Execution and Vision among Challengers in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and is recognized as a noted leader in Customer Intelligence and Measurement, and Optimization. (see image 2):



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.





It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

