Tool Rental Market to Cross US$ 82.5 Billion at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2033, States Fact.MR

Growing Adoption of Equipment and Tools across Industries Drives Tool Rental Market Growth

Rockville , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Tool Rental Market is estimated at US$ 54.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Different industries require a wide range of specialized tools and equipment to fulfil their unique application requirements. Tool rental companies typically offer a diverse inventory of equipment, catering to various industries such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and more. This allows businesses to choose from a wide selection of tools specifically tailored to their needs.

Key Segments of Tool Rental Industry Research Report

By Type By End User By Rental Type By Sales Channel Power Tools

Hand Tools

Construction Equipment

Garden and Landscaping Tool

Material Handling Equipment

Plumbing and Pipe Tools

Electrical Tools Construction and Infrastructure

Manufacturing and Industrial

Oil and Gas, Mining, and Energy

Landscaping and Outdoor Maintenance

Agriculture and Farming

Transportation and Logistics

Home Improvement and DIY

Municipal and Government Projects

Telecommunications and Network Infrastructure

Utilities and Power Generation Period Rental

Rent to Own

On-Demand Rental Rental Center (Stores)

Online Rentals



The cost-effectiveness of renting tools compared to purchasing them is a key driver of the increasing demand. Individuals and businesses find it more economical to rent tools for specific projects, saving on upfront investments for equipment that may not be utilized frequently. Additionally, tool rental companies offer a wide range of tools, catering to the diverse needs of professionals, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global tool rental market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.2% and be valued at US$ 82.5 billion by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a CAGR of 4.3% for the period of 2018-2022

for the period of 2018-2022 Under the product type segment, power tools dominated the market with a 28.3% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 North America dominated the market with a 24.7% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Based on region, the US and China tool rental market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.4% and 4.5%, respectively

“Growing Urbanization and DIY Culture is Likely to Drive Tool Rental Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Pricing is a crucial aspect of remaining competitive in the tool rental market. Rental service providers strive to offer competitive rental rates, taking into account factors such as equipment value, market demand, and duration of the rental. They also offer pricing incentives, such as discounted rates for long-term rentals or promotional offers, to attract and retain customers.

To attract and cater to the diverse needs of their customers, tool rental service providers maintain an extensive inventory of tools and equipment. They ensure that a wide range of options, spanning from fundamental hand tools to specialized machinery, is readily available to serve various industries and applications.

Furthermore, these providers consistently refresh their inventory with the latest models and technologically advanced equipment, offering customers access to the most up-to-date tools.

Key Companies Profiled

Aggreko

A-Plant

BlueLine Rental

HSS Hire

Kennards Hire

Loxam Group

Sunstate Equipment

United Rentals

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 82.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures



The United States is witnessing a rising demand for tool rental services, driven by increasing needs across various industries and sectors. Tool rental has gained popularity as it addresses the diverse requirements of professionals, contractors, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, and businesses alike. Whether for construction and renovation endeavors, event organization, or landscaping projects, tool rental offers a convenient solution for obtaining specialized equipment customized for specific applications.

As per forecasts, the tool rental market in the United States is projected to achieve a growth rate of 4.4% during the specified forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tool rental, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (power tools, hand tools, construction equipment, garden and landscaping tool, material handling equipment plumbing and pipe tools electrical tools, and others), end-user (construction and infrastructure, manufacturing, and industrial, oil and gas, mining, and energy, landscaping and outdoor maintenance, agriculture and farming, transportation and logistics, home improvement and DIY, municipal and government projects, telecommunications and network infrastructure, utilities and power generation, others), by rental type (period rental, rent to own, on-demand rental), by sales channel (rental center (stores), online rentals), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

