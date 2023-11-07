When Most Americans Start Shopping for Loved Ones This Thanksgiving, the PEDIGREE Brand Wants People to Consider Adopting a Loved One Too

On Sunday, November 26th, the PEDIGREE brand will be reimbursing adoptions nationwide to help shelters across the country

Franklin, Tenessee, Nov. 07, 2023







The PEDIGREE® brand is committed to finding dogs in need loving homes, so on Sunday, November 26th, the brand is covering dog adoption fees nationwide, with the goal of turning one of the most shoppable weekends of the year into the most adoptable weekend of the year.

There has never been a better time to bring a best friend home, so in honor of PEDIGREE Foundation celebrating 15 years of finding homes for dogs, if you adopt a dog from a local shelter or rescue organization on ‘PEDIGREE Shelter Sunday’ the PEDIGREE brand will reimburse you for your adoption fees.* Pet parents can submit their adoption receipt from November 28 to December 22, 2023, or while supplies last, to be reimbursed for your adoption fee.*



So, why should you adopt a dog? PEDIGREE’s Shelter Sunday effort comes at a critical time as shelters across America are facing overcrowding and capacity challenges.



Despite a growing awareness of the many benefits pets bring, more than six million pets enter U.S. shelters each year. Even as interest in pet adoption has risen, the number of stray pets arriving at shelters has increased 26% since 2021.



The brand will distribute both physical and digital kits to shelters and rescue organizations inclusive of posters and handouts with QR codes leading to PEDIGREE.com/ShelterSunday, where new dog adopters can find out how to submit for fee redemption.



For those who are unable to adopt but still want to participate, the PEDIGREE brand encourages you to connect with your local shelter on ways to volunteer or donate.



To learn more about the event, visit PEDIGREE.com/ShelterSunday or follow @PEDIGREEUS on social media.



*Limit one dog adoption fee redemption per household, dogs only, max. adoption fee of $200, 50 US & DC only, valid only for adoptions made on 11/26/23; redemptions must be submitted between 11/28/23 and 12/22/23. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited, maximum of $300K in adoption fees available while supplies last. See FAQs and full terms and conditions on pedigree.com/sheltersunday

