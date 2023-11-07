AMD Extends 3rd Gen EPYC CPU Lineup to Deliver New Levels of Value for Mainstream Applications

— AMD strengthens compelling 3rd Gen EPYC CPU portfolio delivering performance and energy efficiency for servers supporting essential business infrastructure —



— Leading OEMs including, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro showcase solutions powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the extension of its 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor family with six new offerings providing a robust suite of data center CPUs to meet the needs of general IT and mainstream computing for businesses seeking to leverage the economics of established platforms. The complete family of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs complements the leadership performance and efficiency of the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with impressive price-performance, modern security features and energy efficiency for less technically demanding business critical workloads.

The race to deliver AI and high performance computing is creating a technology gap for IT decision-makers seeking mainstream performance. To meet the growing demand for widely deployed, cost effective and proven mainstream solutions in the mid-market and in the channel, AMD is extending the 3rd Gen EPYC CPU offering to provide excellent value, performance, energy efficiency and security features for business-critical applications. The 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPU portfolio enables a wide array of broadly deployed enterprise server solutions, supported by trusted channel sellers and OEMs such as Cisco, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro.

“Today’s CIOs and IT decision makers leveraging aging data center infrastructure need a straightforward, seamless upgrade path toward next-generation technologies at a pace that meets their needs,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. “We have seen a clear opportunity to give our customers more options that bring the leadership performance and efficiency of EPYC to less technically demanding but still business critical workloads. Servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs deliver impressive price-performance on widely deployed, cost effective and proven mainstream technologies.”

3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, leveraging the “Zen 3” core architecture, power highly-performant solutions across leading enterprises, cloud service providers, government and financial services. Emirates NBD Bank recently deployed 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs in order to improve performance, consolidate business-critical workloads and deliver a streamlined private cloud infrastructure for their customers. Additionally, MonetaGo leveraged Google Cloud Confidential Computing technology powered by AMD EPYC CPUs to help prevent financing fraud bring safer, more accessible financing to their customers.

Broad Ecosystem Support

Several trusted partners offer a variety of systems powered by the 3rd Gen EPYC family of CPUs. These systems are optimized for price-performance, and deliver modern security features, and impressive energy efficiency at an attractive price point.

“Cisco’s long-term relationship with AMD and our commitment to deliver world-class UCS rack servers, as well as future EPYC-based blade servers, will help continue to meet our customers’ data center design needs,” said Jeremy Foster, general manager and senior vice president, Compute at Cisco. “Cisco UCS servers, powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, provide a unique combination of performance, sustainability, and efficiency, allowing our customers to run any workload at scale and optimize the value of their IT infrastructure as they transition to next generation technologies.”

“GIGABYTE has accompanied AMD throughout the evolution of EPYC CPUs and has been a close collaborator since 2016. We designed a wide gamut of incredible systems for AI & HPC, cloud, and all the way out to the edge,” said Vincent Wang, vice president of sales at Giga Computing. “GIGABYTE is delighted to know EPYC processors will provide not only leading performance with DDR5 and PCIe Gen5, but also cost and energy efficiency options with DDR4 and PCIe Gen4. As a result, we expect to offer a competitive solution to every market.”

“Combining the industry-leading reliability of Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, we are providing increased value for customers looking for effective price-performance servers for enterprise applications,” said Kamran Amini, vice president and general manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “These offerings provide the availability of right-size options and value for our global channel partners to offer as we work together to enable intelligent transformation.”

Offering strong performance across the portfolio with support for up to eight channels of fast DDR4 memory and up to 128 lanes of high throughput PCIe® Gen 4, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors allow customers to extend the value of IT infrastructure investments. The entire lineup of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors is available today and is fully compatible with existing AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPU-based systems, providing a seamless upgrade path.

