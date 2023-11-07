Global Brand Oclean Launches Its Revolutionary Line of Home Oral Care Products in the U.S.

Oclean is redefining the future of oral care with the most technologically-advanced smart toothbrushes and water flossers on the market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oclean , the brand redefining oral care by implementing cutting-edge technology into toothbrushes and other dental care products, today announces its launch into the U.S.



Oclean has been serving consumers throughout Europe and Asia for nearly 10 years. Now, consumers in the United States have access to the most technologically-advanced dental care products on the market.

Oclean has more than 400 toothbrush patents it utilizes to provide an unprecedented level of digital technology into its products, including electric toothbrushes , water flossers and UVC sanitizers . Oclean’s patented WhisperClean 2.0 noise reduction technology makes Oclean’s products the quietest electric toothbrushes with surprisingly cozy brushing experience on the market. All these serve an important purpose as Oclean’s technology makes for healthier teeth and gums, which can directly impact overall heart health as well.

Maintaining the gene of its X series, the Oclean X Pro Digital uses an interactive touch screen built into the toothbrush to provide instant feedback on how well users brushed their teeth. It delivers a brushing score – a number between 0 and 100 – and shows users which areas of the mouth were adequately brushed and which areas need more attention. The Oclean X Pro Digital is the first toothbrush in the industry that helps users develop a habit of efficient teeth cleaning with its own algorithm, which provides a supplementary brushing plan if the score is below 90 after brushing. Oclean technology gives users the ability to be thorough when brushing so oral problems like bleeding, bad breath and cavities can be avoided.

Users can also connect to the Oclean Care+ app to track their brushing history and provide a comprehensive analytics report. Besides the Sunrise Soothing and Sunset Clearout modes, 19 preset brushing plans are available to set up the Exclusive Mode. Moreover, users can create their personalized brushing mode by setting the duration, mode and intensity.

Oclean’s patented Maglev Motor with 42,000RPM in the X Pro Digital is significantly more powerful than motors in competing electric toothbrushes, providing more stability and comfort to users. It also provides twice the cleaning power of a normal sonic motor. With a battery life of up to 30 days and a quick charge time of just three hours, the X Pro Digital retails for about half the cost of the leading smart toothbrushes on the market.

“We developed this technology because we understood the demand for modern products that make it easy to maintain excellent oral health,” Suring Liu, CEO of Oclean said. “We are optimistic that American consumers will appreciate our extremely advanced technology that can lead to brighter smiles and cleaner teeth.”

Oclean products are available on www.oclean.com and on Amazon .

Media kit here .

About Oclean:

Oclean is a technology company that specializes in developing high-tech, easy-to-use oral care devices. Its electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other products are designed with the users in mind by not only allowing them to receive a high-quality cleaning every time they use the products but also by letting them know how well they cleaned their teeth and how they can improve. Driven by the desire to redefine oral care, Oclean focuses heavily on implementing technology that makes its devices as advanced and user-friendly as possible.

