Viemed Healthcare to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023, in New York, New York at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, located at 455 Madison Ave.



Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Viemed’s business at 1:15pm EST. Additionally, investors that are registered for the conference will have the ability to request one-on-one meetings with management.

The presentation webcast and presentation slides will be available live and can be accessed through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel83/vmd.to/2368752

Following the event, a replay of the presentation will remain available for 90 days.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

