Fareportal Brand OneTravel Shares Veteran’s Day Travel Inspiration

New York, New York, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans will celebrate Veteran’s Day on Friday, November 10th this year, and Fareportal online travel agency brand OneTravel is offering some insight on where to travel to commemorate this significant day and honor those who have served. The observance has an interesting past regarding both name, and date. Originally created as Armistice Day just after the first World War, the name of the holiday was officially changed to Veteran’s Day in 1954. Later, to create three-day weekends for federal employees and encourage travel and tourism, in 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This moved observance of Veteran’s Day to the 4th Monday in October. Americans’ reaction to the date change were mixed, and in 1978 President Gerald Ford returned the observation of Veteran’s Day to November 11th. This year, the date falls on a Saturday, so Veteran’s Day is observed on the previous Friday.

According to an article published November 2nd on the OneTravel “Going Places” blogsite, ways to observe Veteran's Day in keeping with the spirit of the day could include visits to a number of parks, memorials or museums that honor veterans:

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum — Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Gettysburg National Military Park — Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park — Window Rock, Arizona

National Veterans Art Museum — Chicago, Illinois

Liberty Memorial — Kansas City, Missouri

Vietnam Veterans Memorial — Washington, D.C.

Arlington National Cemetery — Arlington, Virginia

Werner Kunz-Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Fareportal, the travel technology company that operates leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel , comments, “At Fareportal, travel is our mission. We feel it is our responsibility to provide readers with useful information to aid in their travel choices. This article provides some excellent ideas on places to visit that are a great fit with the ethos of Veteran’s Day. Whether flying or driving, we encourage everyone to explore one of these intriguing destinations.”

Visit "Going Places" to read the entire article.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About OneTravel

OneTravel is a leading online travel agency that offers deals for savvy travelers seeking both quality and value. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, OneTravel is recognized globally for providing one-stop shopping for all travel needs. Customers have access to millions of cheap flights including business class and first-class airfares, hotel rooms, car rentals, and vacation packages to top destinations around the world. Visit OneTravel on TikTok Facebook or Instagram.

Attachment

Kathi Moore Fareportal 646.738.7813 public.relations@fareportal.com