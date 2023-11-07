HotelPlanner Adds Cleverdis to its Family of Brands

HotelPlanner’s latest integration strengthens global presence in Trade Shows and Multimedia. Cleverdis will operate as an independent company.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, is excited to announce the integration of Cleverdis, the content provider for more than 17 international trade shows. Cleverdis is active across a range of industries including food, defense, consumer electronics, logistics, wine and spirits, and retail, all of which bolster the company’s global footprint in the trade show ecosystem and multimedia space.



Established in 1997 in France, Cleverdis has earned its reputation as a comprehensive content factory for trade shows. Beyond producing daily magazines, the company offers official newsrooms and bespoke podcasts for various events. With a team of experts committed to delivering intelligent content and insights, Cleverdis enables buyers to make informed purchasing decisions while amplifying brand visibility. The company collaborates with more than 400 advertising partners and generates in excess of 3,500 pages of original content annually. Their extensive multimedia services encompass video and podcast production, photography, newsroom, and press services, which contributes to a vibrant and impactful trade show experience.

Operating as an independent entity within the HotelPlanner family of brands, Cleverdis will maintain its current client relationships and uphold its standing as a leader in content production and media services.

“We believe strongly in the power of collaboration and lasting partnerships. Becoming a part of the HotelPlanner family of brands allows us to offer additional value to trade show organizers and attendees, while enhancing our global reach and capacity to connect and serve trade show buyers and influencers worldwide,” says Jean-Francois Pieri, President & CEO, Cleverdis.

“Having attended hundreds of trade shows over the past two decades, I can unequivocally state that quality content is a game-changer. A well-told brand story forms lasting impressions on buyers and attendees, and can make the difference in generating new business. Partnering with Cleverdis, a leader in the trade show ecosystem, is a strategic and exciting move for us. We are thrilled to work together to help trade show buyers maximize their brand presence while providing a state-of-the-art media experience for all attendees,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com, EventConnect.com, and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid which specializes in corporate and association event registration; and its latest acquisition Cleverdis, a mainstay within the trade show ecosystem. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/

About Cleverdis

Founded in 1997, Cleverdis has steadfastly evolved in the digital era, embracing the transformation of B2B tradeshows into dynamic, hybrid multimedia platforms. We understand that at the core of successful business networking lies the inherent human desire to connect, share, and trade. That’s why we are committed to crafting exceptional content that empowers stakeholders and supports growth across various markets. Through a blend of physical interactions, conferences, data sourcing, and content partnerships, we facilitate collaborative industries in making intelligent decisions and generating shared value. Discover more about our impactful content and mission at https://cleverdis.com/.

