Food Lion Salutes Service; Offers Discount on Groceries for Veterans Day

Active-duty military and veterans receive 10% off most in-store purchases

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day, Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer, is saluting the service of all U.S. active-duty military personnel and veterans by providing a 10% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11. The offer demonstrates appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Active and former military are an important part of the towns and cities we serve,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “We are grateful for the selfless service and sacrifice of our hometown heroes. Food Lion is committed to helping our military personnel, veterans and their families save money, especially during a time of year when we are focused on nourishing families and celebrating moments that matter the most.”

To receive the discount at its more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10% off their entire grocery bill.* This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go pick up or home delivery.

This annual discount is just one way Food Lion supports the military. As a longstanding supporter of its active-duty military and veteran associates and customers, Food Lion provides several support services to military associates and families. Food Lion has a Veterans & Military Business Resource Group, which is comprised of associates across its organization. The group has partnered with organizations like Purple Heart Homes and Wreaths Across America to support veterans.

In 2019, Food Lion Feeds announced a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America’s military families by providing them with critical financial assistance, including meals and grocery assistance, transitional and permanent housing and recurring family support programs throughout the year. Entering its fifth year of collaboration, Food Lion Feeds has donated $600,000. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

*Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps and services do not count toward the discount.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2e4567-3f28-47d9-a053-7e4fb902a2e9