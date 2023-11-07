nCloud Integrators Leads Gainsight Customer Success Operations Track at Pulse Europe in Amsterdam, Nov. 15-16, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading customer experience software implementation firm and certified Gainsight partner, announced today that it will be leading the Gainsight Pulse Europe Customer Success (CS) Operations Track on Nov. 15-16, 2023.
The Gainsight Pulse Europe CS Operations Track was designed for those looking to connect with other CS operations professionals, learn about implementing CS best practices at scale, work through current challenges, and gain insight into what is working for others. Sessions will be led by Kate Griffin, nCloud Integrators’ Vice President of Delivery Services, and Grace Tester, nCloud Integrators’ Senior Manager of Strategic Client Development.
nCloud Integrators is the market leader in Gainsight implementations, Gainsight administration and Customer Success best practices, having worked with nearly 600 Gainsight customers to date. nCloud Integrators has the most Gainsight-certified employees outside of Gainsight.
The Gainsight Pulse Europe CS Operations Track Sessions include:
Nov. 15 at 10:50 CET
Enhancing Customer Lifecycle Management Through Automation
led by Kate Griffin
Nov. 15 at 11:50 CET
Pioneering a High-Impact Ops Function: Your First Five Must-Take Steps
led by Grace Tester
Nov. 16 at 10:50 CET
Maximizing Value: A Guide to Operationalizing Outcomes
led by Kate Griffin
Nov. 16 at 11:50 CET
Empowering Success: A Training Program for Sustainable User Adoption
led by Grace Tester
Nov. 15 & Nov. 16 at 13:00 CET
CS Operations Daily Q & A Lunch Hour
To learn more about Gainsight Pulse Europe and the CS Operations Track, visit http://gainsightpulse.com/pulse-europe-2023/agenda/.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
About the Presenters
Kate Griffin, nCloud Integrators Vice President of Delivery Services: Kate is a seasoned industry leader dedicated to helping technology companies achieve customer success through practical and data-driven approaches. With more than a decade of hands-on experience as a former Customer Success leader in the Ed Tech sector, Kate brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. She specializes in creating exceptional customer experiences, streamlining day-to-day operations, and emphasizing the importance of using data for informed decisions.
Grace Tester, nCloud Integrators Senior Manager of Strategic Client Development: Grace is a versatile CS professional, with more than 12 years of experience in the industry spanning from technical support and implementation, to client-facing marketing and CS Operations. In her current role as a Senior Manager of Strategic Client Development, Grace focuses on driving exceptional client outcomes, fostering lasting relationships, and optimizing customer experiences.
