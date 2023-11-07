RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS APPOINTED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR SCHEER MEDICAL WELLNESS

Visionary Medical Practice Sets A New Standard In Personalized Healthcare

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a full-service communications agency recognized for its strategic media campaigns, announces its appointment as the official agency of record for Scheer Medical Wellness, a leading medical practice devoted to elevating healthcare standards for patients in New York.

RPR will be amplifying the innovative work of CEO and Founder Dr. Alexandre M. Scheer who is recognized by many as a leader in the field of breakthrough medical services. The collaboration aims to not only capture the interest of fellow clinics and medical practitioners but also to expand its patient community. Through strategic campaigns, RPR intends to foster enthusiasm for the Scheer brand among its core audience while adeptly positioning the medical practice in a highly competitive landscape.

"Collaborating with Rubenstein Public Relations is a pivotal step for Scheer Medical Wellness in our mission to transform healthcare standards. As we continue to pioneer advancements and services, this partnership ensures our endeavors reach those who can truly benefit from our innovations. Together, we're not just shaping the future of medicine; we're ensuring patients receive the best care available," said Dr. Scheer.

According to Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, “Scheer Medical Wellness represents a zenith in modern healthcare evolution. The health facility’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation aligns perfectly with our agency’s dedication to backing vanguards of health expertise. Dr. Scheer adds to the esteemed lineage of medical professionals who've collaborated with our agency.”

About Doctor Alexander Scheer

Dr. Alexandre Scheer, the founder of Scheer Medical Wellness, is a New York-based physician, with more than 20 years of expertise. He serves as the Medical Director (MD) of Scheer Medical Wellness, a cutting-edge practice which provides a comprehensive range of high-quality services. These services encompass pain management, neurosurgery, spinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, primary care, physical therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry, plastic surgery, acupuncture, weight loss management, gastroenterology, and sports medicine. Dr. Scheer earned his medical degree from New York Medical College and subsequently completed his Surgical internship at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, followed by training in neurological surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine until 2009. Dr. Scheer is licensed to practice medicine in the state of New York and has dedicated his career to enhancing the well-being of his patients, enabling them to lead long and healthy lives.

About Doctor Scheer Medical Wellness

Scheer Medical Wellness is driven by a mission that places patient well-being above all else. The practice is deeply committed to delivering concierge-caliber care and personalized attention throughout the patient’s journey, utilizing cutting-edge medical technologies, evidence-based practices, and a compassionate approach to enhance patients' health and overall quality of life. Patient-centricity is at the core, with a focus on exceeding expectations, fostering a dedicated partnership, embracing innovation and expertise, and offering personalized, accessible, and holistic care. Scheer Medical Wellness prioritizes patient education, and collaborative, patient centered, teamwork to ensure comprehensive, well-rounded treatment plans. The facilities at Scheer Medical Wellness are the absolute state of the art, with pristine large modern surgical suites, exam rooms and recovery areas. For more information visit www.scheermedical.com

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.