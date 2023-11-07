Submit Release
Investors in RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

Investors, who purchased RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: RTX shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 03, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NYSE: RTX shares against RTX Corporation/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that the PW1000G Geared Turbofan ("GTF") engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue, that this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF engines, affecting customers and harming its business, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

