Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market Size to Surge to USD 8.98 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technological Breakthroughs and Pharmaceutical Growth

It is anticipated that the expansion of single-cell multi-omics market participants into innovative research applications, including single-cell metabolomics, as well as increased collaborations and financing in the single-cell multi-omics research will give attractive growth prospects in the coming years.

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single-cell multi-omics analyses multiple molecules from a single cell to gather more biological knowledge than studying each molecular layer from separate cells.

According to Straits Research, “The global single-cell multi-omics market size was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 8.98 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 22.02% from 2022 to 2030.” New single-cell technologies make it easier to study individual cells. Single-cell technologies can be divided between those that separate cells and those that analyze them. Innovative techniques that can isolate single living cells from a fluid sample, manipulate cells for image-based selection, and use infrared laser capture are of interest. Single-cell systems simplify separation and analysis. In some cases, both the potential advancements and limitations of these technological advances are rapidly developing and proving to be of rising importance to researchers, especially in the worldwide single cell multi-omics market.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

The expansion of single-cell multi-omics market participants into innovative research applications, such as single-cell metabolomics, and greater collaborations and funding in the field are expected to boost growth in the coming years. Single-cell separation and barcoding techniques allow DNA, mRNA, and protein profiles to be examined at a single-cell resolution, boosting market growth. Other reasons, such as the increased usage of personalized medicine in genetic disorder therapy and healthcare infrastructure developments, are expected to open new worldwide market opportunities.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market.

North America dominates. North America dominated the market in 2021 due to its strong R&D infrastructure, rising income levels, quick deployment of current techniques, and availability of large companies. North America made up about half the market.

North America will make up a large percentage of the global single cell multi-omics market during the time frame of this report. The region's market should expand faster soon. This is mainly due to the region's excellent health care infrastructure, rising per capita income, and state-of-the-art research labs and universities. During the forecast timeframe, Europe will trail North America.

Europe holds the second-largest share and is expected to have the highest CAGR. Single cell multi-omics markets in Germany and the UK are expected to rise quickly (CAGR).

In Asia-Pacific, the single-cell omics market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the study's time period. This is due to a regional trend toward preventative health care.

Key Highlights

By Type, the Single Cell Transcriptomics category is predicted to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the market.

the Single Cell Transcriptomics category is predicted to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the market. By Technique, single-cell analysis accounted for the largest segment.

single-cell analysis accounted for the largest segment. By End-User, the academic institutes segment of the market held the biggest market share.

Major Players in Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market

List of major competitor companies in the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market across the globe are:

Qiagen N.V. Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 10x Genomics, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Illumina, Inc. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. Berkeley Lights Inc BGI Genomics Co. Ltd Dolomite Bio Epicypher Inc. Fluidigm Corporation Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc. Mission Bio, Inc. Nanostring Technologies, Inc

Recent Developments

May 2022 - The company Illumina, Inc., which is a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, has announced that it has added a companion diagnostic (CDx) indication to its CE-marked in vitro diagnostic TruSigh Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU) test. This test is used to diagnose patients with cancer. This single test kit, which was just released, evaluates various tumour genes and biomarkers in order to identify the precise molecular profile of a patient's cancer.

The company Illumina, Inc., which is a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, has announced that it has added a companion diagnostic (CDx) indication to its CE-marked in vitro diagnostic TruSigh Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU) test. This test is used to diagnose patients with cancer. This single test kit, which was just released, evaluates various tumour genes and biomarkers in order to identify the precise molecular profile of a patient's cancer. December 2021 - Qiagen partnered with Denovo Biopharma to provide a revolutionary biomarker solution in 2021. Through this partnership, the firms planned to create a blood-based companion diagnostic test to identify patients with Denovo Genomic Marker 1 likely to accept Denovo's investigational cancer medication DB102TM for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a common lymphoid malignancy.

Global Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market: Segmentation

BY TYPE

Single Cell Genomics

Single Cell Proteomics

Single Cell Transcriptomics

Single Cell Metabolomics

BY APPLICATION

Oncology

Cell Biology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

BY TECHNIQUE

Single cell isolation and dispensing

Single cell analysis

BY END USER

Academic institutes

Contract research organizations

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

