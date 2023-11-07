Stebr Inc. Announces Its Merger-Acquisition by Nowigence

In a Strategic Merger Acquisition, Nowigence Inc. and Stebr Inc. Combine Their Strengths to Drive AI Advancements

SAN JOSE, CA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Stebr Inc., a company specializing in custom AI solutions for a broad clientele, including major global Fortune 500 companies, has recently unveiled its merger with Nowigence, Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG), a New York State incorporation.

Nowigence invests, develops, owns, and markets pioneering SaaS AI applications and is at the forefront of AI-powered web-based solutions.

Mr. Satish Yezzu, COO of Stebr, shared his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled about the growth opportunities our merger with Nowigence offers our customers and the market. Together, we harness cutting-edge tech to develop AI SaaS Apps, swiftly solving complex business problems and delivering cost-effective, immediate financial returns, as opposed to the time and resource-intensive process of building solutions from scratch."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anoop Bhatia, CEO of Nowigence, said, “Stebr will continue to serve in its existing capacity. It will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nowigence offering choices of custom-developing AI solutions on top of the ready-to-implement AI SaaS Apps in our combined product portfolio.”

About Nowigence: Nowigence Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG) along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Stebr Inc., invests, develops, and markets innovative AI SaaS Apps and custom-built solutions. As the parent company of Lille.ai and other downstream AI web products, it serves a large client base in Infrastructure, Retail, Insurance, Digital Marketing, and B2B eKYC and KM for Sales in different sectors enabling efficient knowledge extraction from diverse data sources, and generating insightful analysis, and decisional outputs with full traceability from source to shelf. It supports and champions the use of its products and services for Museums, Non-profit research and education foundations, and organizations.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Nowigence Inc.: Aydan Mori, Nowigence Inc. +1-518-314-6700, Email: info@nowigence.com