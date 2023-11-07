Criminal Law of the Enemy: A Critical Analysis from a Legal Perspective
Criminal Law of the Enemy: A Critical Analysis from a Legal PerspectiveSANTO DOMINGO, SANTO DOMINGO, REPUBLICA DOMINICANA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For: Lic. Francisco Manuel Lazala Puello
Criminal Defense Attorney
Date: November 6, 2023
Abstract
The concept of "Criminal Law of the Enemy" has sparked intense debate in the legal sphere in recent decades. This approach, proposed by the German jurist Günther Jakobs, focuses on the application of a stricter and more restrictive penal system to certain individuals deemed "enemies" of the state due to the seriousness of their offenses. In this article, a critical analysis of the Criminal Law of the Enemy will be conducted, exploring its theoretical foundations, ethical implications, and its applicability in the current legal context.
I. Introduction
The concept of "Criminal Law of the Enemy" has been a subject of controversy in legal theory and judicial practice. It was introduced by Günther Jakobs in the 1980s as an approach advocating the application of harsher and more restrictive measures to certain individuals perceived as threats to society. The primary premise behind this theory is that the penal system should differentiate between "citizens" and "enemies" in order to protect the safety and stability of the state.
II. Theoretical Foundations
The Criminal Law of the Enemy is based on the notion that not all offenders deserve the same treatment by the penal system. Jakobs argues that there are individuals whose criminal actions are so serious and detrimental to society that they should be considered enemies of the state. For these individuals, justifying the adoption of harsher measures, even before they commit a criminal offense, is deemed appropriate.
In this approach, it is argued that the prevention and security of the state are the primary concerns, which leads to the possibility of preventive sanctions, such as pre-trial detention or security measures, without the need for a criminal conviction. The underlying idea is that the individual is in a state of permanent dangerousness.
III. Ethical Implications
The Penal Law of the Enemy has raised significant ethical concerns. The first critique pertains to the presumption of innocence, a fundamental principle in any democratic legal system. When applying preventive measures or sanctions without a conviction, the presumption of innocence is undermined, and there is a risk of convicting innocent individuals.
Another ethical concern is related to human rights. The European Convention on Human Rights and other international declarations prohibit torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. The Criminal Law of the Enemy, by allowing harsher measures and the restriction of rights, raises questions about compatibility with these human rights standards.
IV. Applicability in the Current Legal Context
The debate surrounding the Penal Law of the Enemy has led to its application and discussion in various legal systems worldwide. However, its implementation has been controversial and challenging. Most democratic legal systems are based on principles of equality, proportionality, and respect for fundamental rights, which makes adopting an approach based on an individual's potential dangerousness difficult.
In many legal systems, crime prevention and security are addressed through surveillance, rehabilitation, and offender reintegration. The idea that some individuals are irredeemably dangerous goes against the philosophy of rehabilitation, which is a central pillar in the criminal justice system of many nations.
V. Criticisms of the Criminal Law of the Enemy
The Criminal Law of the Enemy has faced substantial criticism in the legal and academic community. Some of the arguments against it include:
Arbitrariness: The classification of individuals as "enemies" of the state is subjective and may lead to abuse and arbitrary decision-making.
Presumption of Innocence: The presumption of innocence, a fundamental principle, is compromised by preventive measures without a criminal conviction.
Violation of Human Rights: Imposing restrictive measures before a conviction may violate human rights and international standards.
Questionable Effectiveness: The effectiveness of the Criminal Law of the Enemy in preventing crime and improving security is questionable and lacks solid evidence supporting its efficacy.
VI. Alternatives to the Criminal Law of the Enemy
Instead of adopting an approach based on the Criminal Law of the Enemy, many legal systems have chosen to develop more effective crime prevention and rehabilitation strategies. These strategies include social reintegration programs, education, training, and medical care for offenders. The implementation of security and prevention measures in a context that respects human rights and the presumption of innocence remains the norm in democratic legal systems.
VII. Conclusion
The concept of the Criminal Law of the Enemy raises important questions regarding the application of a stricter and more restrictive approach in the penal system. While concern for the state's safety is legitimate, applying preventive measures and sanctions without a criminal conviction raises serious ethical and legal concerns. The presumption of innocence and the respect for human rights are fundamental in any democratic legal system.
Ultimately, the application of the Criminal Law of the Enemy should be approached with caution and subject to constant review in the current legal context. Protecting society and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights are objectives that must be carefully balanced in any criminal justice system.
Francisco Manuel Lazala Puello
wda international law firm
+1 305-428-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram