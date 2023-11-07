NetNut Conquers Additional Market; Wins New Customers in the AI-Powered Sales Intelligence Market

The Sales Intelligence market is in the midst of an AI-driven transformation, and it is estimated to reach $4.16 billion in 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., has achieved a significant milestone in which it has successfully expanded its market presence by entering the Sales Intelligence sector, by securing multiple new customers including established enterprises and leading companies. The Sales Intelligence market is in the midst of an AI-driven transformation, and it is estimated to reach $4.16 billion in 20251.

The customers include an esteemed company in the sector with tens of thousands of clients using its platform.

The Sales Intelligence solutions and software sector is becoming more important and represents a significant digital arsenal for sales teams, enhancing customer interaction and optimizing business processes. These tools align sales and marketing functions, leading to improved customer experiences and heightened company productivity in which NetNet has been a proven market leader.

Furthermore, as artificial intelligence continues to shape the future of sales and marketing strategies, the synergy between Sales Intelligence and AI-driven insights becomes increasingly integral, enhancing predictive analytics and delivering even more tailored customer engagement.

To harness the full potential of these sales’ engagement features and customer enrichment functionalities, Sales Intelligence tools rely on the collection of substantial volumes of web data in real time. Here, NetNut steps in as a crucial partner, providing the infrastructure needed for high-speed web data collection.

NetNut is an integral component of the Sales Intelligence landscape, driving the capacity to gather vast amounts of web data swiftly and efficiently. With NetNut in the picture, Sales Intelligence companies are well-positioned to excel in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, said “NetNut's entry into the Sales Intelligence sector marks a significant milestone, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in web data solutions. As the Sales Intelligence market continues to expand, NetNut stands at the forefront, ready to power the next generation of customer-centric strategies.”

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the Sales Intelligence solutions and software sector, that it is in the midst of an AI-driven transformation, NetNut’s capacity and services in the Sales Intelligence sector and the estimated market size and growth. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com



______________________

1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sales-intelligence-market#:~:text=The%20global%20sales%20intelligence%20market,industry%20over%20the%20past%20decade