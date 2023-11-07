Minister of Education attends 42nd UNESCO General Conference

Minister for Education, Honourable Lanelle Tanangada is amongst Ministers of Education and Senior Ministry of Education and Training officials from the Pacific Island countries attending the 42nd session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference which kicks off on Tuesday 7th, November, 2023.

The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference will run for three weeks from 7th – 22nd November in Paris, at the UNESCO Headquarter.

Delegations from member countries of the UNESCO are also attending the General Conference.

The General Conference is held every two years, and is attended by Member States and Associate Members of the UNESCO, together with observers for non-Member States, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Solomon Islands has a longstanding relationship with UNESCO since its membership in 1993, and this year, Solomon Islands National Commission to UNESCO is proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our membership to UNESCO

The 41st session of General Conference was held around the same month of November 2021. It occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic and so the Ministry of Education delegation was unable to travel and attend the General Conference. Instead, the Solomon Islands was represented at the 41st General Conference by its Ambassador to UNESCO, HE Jean Paul Carteron.

Honourable Tanangada is accompanied by Ms Sophie Liligeto – senior officer of International Education Coordination Unit of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development which is responsible for UNESCO programmes and activities.

Hon Tanangada will deliver a Country Statement during the Plenary and General Policy Debate of the 42nd session of General Conference.

MEHRD Press