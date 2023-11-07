Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

MACAU, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$1.02 billion, representing an increase of approximately 321% from US$241.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations following the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau in January 2023 and the opening of Studio City Phase 2.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was US$94.7 million, compared with operating loss of US$198.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$280.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$34.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the third quarter of 2023 was US$16.3 million, or US$0.04 per ADS, compared with US$243.8 million, or US$0.53 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$20.5 million and US$42.8 million during the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Macau’s recovery continued to grow from strength to strength into the third quarter of 2023, especially during the summer months, with our property visitation and casino player hours benefiting from this growth. We had solid performance over the October Golden Week and we saw a robust recovery during the remainder of October. Both gaming and non-gaming segment revenues improved, reinforced by our commitment to invest in world class entertainment and enhance our non-gaming amenities. Our market leading design standards were recognized by Prix Versailles with Morpheus being the only hotel in Macau to have the honor of being included as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Hotels.

“City of Dreams Manila continues to generate solid earnings with a strong margin profile. On the other hand, after a successful opening, City of Dreams Mediterranean has been impacted by the conflict in Israel. Our teams are working on re-aligning our marketing strategy.

“Food waste reduction continues to be a key focus of our sustainability strategy with plate waste being the most challenging area to address. With clean plate awareness campaigns taking place almost daily in our staff dining areas at City of Dreams Manila and the implementation of AI technology, plate waste per cover has reduced by more than 60%.”

City of Dreams Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$506.2 million, compared with US$66.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$153.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$40.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume was US$4.43 billion for the third quarter of 2023 versus US$332.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 2.48% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.53% in the third quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$133.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 28.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$807.5 million, compared with US$137.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.6% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the third quarter of 2023 was US$73.6 million, compared with US$19.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Altira Macau Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$24.2 million, compared with US$2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$3.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$12.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in negative Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market segment and non-gaming operations.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$140.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus US$18.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 18.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 4.8% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$86.5 million, compared with US$33.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.9% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 2.9% in the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the third quarter of 2023 was US$5.3 million, compared with US$1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Mocha and Other Third Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$18.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Mass market table games drop was US$47.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus US$17.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 18.6% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 20.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$515.8 million, compared with US$327.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 4.5% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.7% in the third quarter of 2022.

Studio City Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$277.7 million, compared with US$25.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$67.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$31.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$713.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus US$42.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 1.78% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 4.18% in the third quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%- 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$809.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$61.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 27.5% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 25.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$673.9 million, compared with US$98.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 3.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the third quarter of 2023 was US$79.0 million, compared with US$9.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

City of Dreams Manila Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$124.9 million, compared with US$102.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$48.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$41.4 million in the comparable period of 2022.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$374.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus US$513.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 6.48% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 2.91% in the third quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$214.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$153.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.7% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 33.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$1.03 billion, compared with US$930.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 5.2% in the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the third quarter of 2023 was US$29.0 million, compared with US$28.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Third Quarter Results

City of Dreams Mediterranean officially opened to the public on July 10, 2023, after a soft opening in June. The Company continues to operate three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean (collectively, the “Cyprus Casinos”).

Total operating revenues at the Cyprus Casinos for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were US$53.4 million, compared with US$24.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Rolling chip volume was US$3.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 versus US$1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was negative 7.05% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 14.19% in the third quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$97.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$39.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.6% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 19.8% in the third quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2023 was US$466.5 million, compared with US$346.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 5.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the third quarter of 2023 was US$16.8 million, compared with US$0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were US$129.5 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$131.1 million, partially offset by interest income of US$6.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$140.7 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2023, of which US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2023 referred to above is US$11.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated November 7, 2023 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2023 aggregated to US$1.54 billion, including US$124.8 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.77 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, a reduction of US$100 million compared to the total debt balance as of June 30, 2023. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities, as of September 30, 2023, was US$2.26 billion.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 were US$61.1 million, which included costs related to the construction of the City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus, Studio City Phase 2 and enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the "Company") may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) COVID-19 outbreaks, and the impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the newly adopted gaming law in Macau and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors.



The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.



Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



(2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and gain on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.





About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy).The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating revenues: Casino $ 812,086 $ 181,962 $ 2,179,536 $ 808,930 Rooms 96,113 25,976 234,776 89,277 Food and beverage 60,370 17,973 143,668 62,238 Entertainment, retail and other 48,646 15,926 123,654 52,444 Total operating revenues 1,017,215 241,837 2,681,634 1,012,889 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (533,311 ) (173,805 ) (1,437,761 ) (685,591 ) Rooms (25,345 ) (10,863 ) (59,567 ) (35,057 ) Food and beverage (48,251 ) (17,279 ) (111,669 ) (61,091 ) Entertainment, retail and other (25,770 ) (5,145 ) (68,336 ) (16,836 ) General and administrative (130,447 ) (98,819 ) (358,776 ) (302,483 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (9,979 ) (8,417 ) (32,638 ) (26,878 ) Pre-opening costs (10,184 ) (3,313 ) (40,444 ) (8,915 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession - (2,844 ) - (29,932 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,672 ) (5,653 ) (16,990 ) (16,990 ) Depreciation and amortization (134,996 ) (113,549 ) (381,666 ) (353,142 ) Property charges and other 1,442 (696 ) (14,445 ) (19,595 ) Total operating costs and expenses (922,513 ) (440,383 ) (2,522,292 ) (1,556,510 ) Operating income (loss) 94,702 (198,546 ) 159,342 (543,621 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 6,064 8,814 17,837 17,025 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (131,128 ) (93,747 ) (363,597 ) (272,055 ) Other financing costs (1,097 ) (1,755 ) (3,021 ) (5,439 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (3,833 ) (505 ) (2,292 ) 2,857 Other income, net 438 1,145 1,756 2,713 Gain on extinguishment of debt 80 - 80 - Total non-operating expenses, net (129,476 ) (86,048 ) (349,237 ) (254,899 ) Loss before income tax (34,774 ) (284,594 ) (189,895 ) (798,520 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,021 ) (2,028 ) 1,295 (4,618 ) Net loss (36,795 ) (286,622 ) (188,600 ) (803,138 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 20,492 42,780 67,568 124,553 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (16,303 ) $ (243,842 ) $ (121,032 ) $ (678,585 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.012 ) $ (0.176 ) $ (0.092 ) $ (0.481 ) Diluted $ (0.012 ) $ (0.176 ) $ (0.092 ) $ (0.482 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.037 ) $ (0.528 ) $ (0.276 ) $ (1.444 ) Diluted $ (0.037 ) $ (0.528 ) $ (0.276 ) $ (1.446 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,311,270,775 1,386,720,527 1,315,728,852 1,409,983,323 Diluted 1,311,270,775 1,386,720,527 1,315,728,852 1,409,983,323







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2023

2022

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,417,998 $ 1,812,729 Restricted cash 26 50,992 Accounts receivable, net 95,716 55,992 Receivables from affiliated companies 1,001 630 Inventories 28,106 26,416 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,977 119,410 Assets held for sale - 8,503 Total current assets 1,673,824 2,074,672 Property and equipment, net(3) 5,690,991 5,870,905 Intangible assets, net(3) (4) 339,493 43,610 Goodwill 81,385 81,606 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 84,042 159,697 Receivables from an affiliated company - 216,333 Restricted cash 124,773 124,736 Deferred tax assets, net - 638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,290 58,715 Land use rights, net 652,052 670,872 Total assets $ 8,713,850 $ 9,301,784 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,458 $ 6,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(3)(4) 933,688 809,305 Income tax payable 11,345 11,610 Operating lease liabilities, current 19,431 12,761 Finance lease liabilities, current 34,442 34,959 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 322,500 Payables to affiliated companies 253 761 Total current liabilities 1,011,617 1,198,626 Long-term debt, net 7,768,815 8,090,008 Other long-term liabilities(3) (4) 312,622 33,712 Deferred tax liabilities, net 36,980 39,677 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 56,225 55,832 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 186,131 198,291 Total liabilities 9,372,390 9,616,146 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,404,679,067 and 1,445,052,143 shares issued; 1,311,270,775 and 1,335,307,327 shares outstanding, respectively 14,047 14,451 Treasury shares, at cost; 93,408,292 and 109,744,816 shares, respectively (255,068 ) (241,750 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,100,820 3,218,895 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (130,469 ) (111,969 ) Accumulated losses (3,850,984 ) (3,729,952 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,121,654 ) (850,325 ) Noncontrolling interests 463,114 535,963 Total deficit (658,540 ) (314,362 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 8,713,850 $ 9,301,784





(3) On December 16, 2022, the Macau government awarded a ten-year concession to operate games of fortune and chance in casinos in Macau (the “Concession”) to Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited (“Melco Resorts Macau”), a subsidiary of Melco. The term of the Concession commenced on January 1, 2023 and ends on December 31, 2032 and Melco Resorts Macau is authorized to operate the Altira Casino, the City of Dreams Casino and the Studio City Casino as well as the Grand Dragon Casino and the Mocha Clubs. Under the Concession, Melco Resorts Macau is obligated to pay the Macau government a fixed annual premium of Macau Patacas (“MOP”) 30,000 (equivalent to $3,719) plus a variable annual premium calculated in accordance with the number and type of gaming tables (subject to a minimum of 500 tables) and electronic gaming machines (subject to a minimum of 1,000 machines) operated by Melco Resorts Macau. The variable annual premium is MOP300 (equivalent to $37) for each gaming table reserved exclusively to certain kinds of games or players, MOP150 (equivalent to $19) for each gaming table not so exclusively reserved and MOP1 (equivalent to $0.1) for each electronic gaming machine.



On December 30, 2022, in accordance with the obligations under the letters of undertakings dated June 23, 2022, Melco Resorts Macau and certain subsidiaries of Melco, which hold the land lease rights for the properties on which the Altira Casino, City of Dreams Casino and Studio City Casino are located, executed a public deed pursuant to which the gaming and gaming support areas comprising the Altira Casino, City of Dreams Casino and Studio City Casino with an area of 17,128.8 square meters, 31,227.3 square meters and 28,784.3 square meters, respectively, and related gaming equipment and utensils (collectively as referred to the “Reversion Assets”), reverted to the Macau government, without compensation and free and clear from any charges or encumbrances, at the expiration of the previous subconcession in accordance with the Macau gaming law. The Reversion Assets that reverted to the Macau government at the expiration of the previous subconcession are owned by the Macau government. Under the terms of the Macau gaming law and the Concession, effective as of January 1, 2023, the Reversion Assets have been transferred by the Macau government to Melco Resorts Macau for use in its operations during the Concession for a fee of MOP0.75 (equivalent to $0.09) per square meter of the casino for years 1 to 3 of the Concession, subject to a consumer price index increase in years 2 and 3 of the Concession and such fee will increase to MOP2.5 (equivalent to $0.3) per square meter of the casino for years 4 to 10 of the Concession, subject to a consumer price index increase in years 5 to 10 of the Concession (the “Fee”). As Melco Resorts Macau continues to operate the Reversion Assets in the same manner as under the previous subconcession, obtains substantially all of the economic benefits and bears all of the risks arising from the use of these assets, as well as assuming it will be successful in the awarding of a new concession upon expiry of the Concession, the Company continues to recognize these Reversion Assets as property and equipment over their remaining estimated useful lives.



On January 1, 2023, the Company recognized an intangible asset and financial liability of $239,588, representing the right to operate the Reversion Assets, the right to conduct games of fortunes and chance in Macau and the unconditional obligation to make payments under the Concession. This intangible asset comprises the contractually obligated annual payments of fixed premium and variable premiums, as well as the Fee without considering the consumer price index under the Concession. The contractually obligated annual variable premium payments associated with the intangible asset were determined using the total number of gaming tables and the total number of electronic gaming machines that Melco Resorts Macau is currently approved to operate by the Macau government. In the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, the noncurrent portion of the financial liability is included in “Other long-term liabilities” and the current portion is included in “Accrued expenses and other current liabilities”. The intangible asset is being amortized on a straight-line basis over the period of the Concession, being 10 years.



(4) On June 26, 2017, the Cyprus government granted a gaming license (the “Cyprus License”) to an affiliate of Melco in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Subsidiary”) to develop, operate and maintain an integrated casino resort in Limassol, Cyprus (and, up until completion and opening of the integrated casino resort, a temporary casino facility) and up to four satellite casino premises in Cyprus for a term of 30 years, the first 15 years of which are exclusive. Pursuant to the Cyprus License agreement, the Cyprus Subsidiary is obligated to pay the Cyprus government an annual license fee for the integrated casino resort (and prior to opening of the integrated casino resort, the temporary casino) and any operating satellite casinos. The Cyprus License required the integrated casino resort to open by the extended deadline of June 30, 2023 as approved by the Cyprus government (the “Cyprus License Requirement”), failing which the Cyprus government would have been entitled to terminate the Cyprus License.



On June 28, 2023, upon fulfillment of the Cyprus License Requirement, the Company recognized an intangible asset of $73,928 and financial liability of $73,059, representing the right under the Cyprus License and the unconditional obligation to pay i) a minimum annual license fee for City of Dreams Mediterranean of Euros (“EUR”) 5,000 (equivalent to $5,281) per year; and ii) an aggregate annual license fee for three operating satellite casinos of EUR2,000 (equivalent to $2,112), during the term of the Cyprus License from June 28, 2023. In the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, the noncurrent portion of the financial liability of the Cyprus License is included in “Other long-term liabilities” and the current portion is included in “Accrued expenses and other current liabilities”. The intangible asset is being amortized on a straight-line basis over the remaining period of the Cyprus License until June 2047.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (16,303 ) $ (243,842 ) $ (121,032 ) $ (678,585 ) Pre-opening costs 10,184 3,313 40,444 8,915 Property charges and other (1,442 ) 696 14,445 19,595 Gain on extinguishment of debt (80 ) - (80 ) - Income tax impact on adjustments 584 (210 ) - (598 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (4,028 ) (1,275 ) (14,136 ) (4,781 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (11,085 ) $ (241,318 ) $ (80,359 ) $ (655,454 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.008 ) $ (0.174 ) $ (0.061 ) $ (0.465 ) Diluted $ (0.008 ) $ (0.174 ) $ (0.061 ) $ (0.465 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.025 ) $ (0.522 ) $ (0.183 ) $ (1.395 ) Diluted $ (0.025 ) $ (0.522 ) $ (0.183 ) $ (1.396 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,311,270,775 1,386,720,527 1,315,728,852 1,409,983,323 Diluted 1,311,270,775 1,386,720,527 1,315,728,852 1,409,983,323





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other(5) Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (9,784 ) $ 5,981 $ 95,238 $ 10,074 $ 25,681 $ (7,794 ) $ (24,694 ) $ 94,702 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,979 - - 9,979 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 474 - - 474 Pre-opening costs - - - 7,564 - 2,620 - 10,184 Depreciation and amortization 5,838 884 54,865 49,647 12,297 12,249 4,888 140,668 Share-based compensation 119 (33 ) 1,091 390 303 125 5,560 7,555 Property charges and other - 46 2,752 57 3 (28 ) (4,272 ) (1,442 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3,827 ) 6,878 153,946 67,732 48,737 7,172 (18,518 ) 262,120 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 18,518 18,518 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (3,827 ) $ 6,878 $ 153,946 $ 67,732 $ 48,737 $ 7,172 $ - $ 280,638 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (18,401 ) $ 359 $ (105,943 ) $ (66,752 ) $ 18,649 $ 2,715 $ (29,173 ) $ (198,546 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 8,417 - - 8,417 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 555 - - 555 Pre-opening costs - - - 699 - 2,614 - 3,313 Depreciation and amortization 5,202 1,305 59,362 33,800 13,417 1,379 7,581 122,046 Share-based compensation 136 (90 ) 3,787 425 288 16 5,419 9,981 Property charges and other 145 85 2,558 370 43 (1 ) (2,504 ) 696 Adjusted EBITDA (12,918 ) 1,659 (40,236 ) (31,458 ) 41,369 6,723 (18,677 ) - (53,538 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 18,677 18,677 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (12,918 ) $ 1,659 $ (40,236 ) $ (31,458 ) $ 41,369 $ 6,723 $ - $ (34,861 )





(5) Effective from June 12, 2023, with the soft opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Cyprus Operations segment which previously included the operation of the temporary casino before its closure on June 9, 2023 and the licensed satellite casinos in Cyprus, has been renamed to City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other segment which included the operation of City of Dreams Mediterranean and the licensed satellite casinos in Cyprus.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other (6) City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other(5) Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (20,014 ) $ 18,097 $ 210,446 $ (20,286 ) $ 84,131 $ (17,222 ) $ (95,810 ) $ 159,342 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 32,638 - - 32,638 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,436 - - 1,436 Pre-opening costs - - - 17,348 - 23,096 - 40,444 Depreciation and amortization 17,755 3,044 176,751 130,768 37,922 16,545 15,871 398,656 Share-based compensation 180 50 5,248 1,081 881 356 19,432 27,228 Property charges and other 511 76 17,670 544 (397 ) (11 ) (3,948 ) 14,445 Adjusted EBITDA (1,568 ) 21,267 410,115 129,455 156,611 22,764 (64,455 ) 674,189 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 64,455 64,455 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (1,568 ) $ 21,267 $ 410,115 $ 129,455 $ 156,611 $ 22,764 $ - $ 738,644 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other (6) City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (51,146 ) $ 4,476 $ (221,971 ) $ (188,603 ) $ 47,745 $ 402 $ (134,524 ) $ (543,621 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 26,878 - - 26,878 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,851 - - 1,851 Pre-opening costs - - - 1,512 - 7,403 - 8,915 Depreciation and amortization 16,037 3,813 179,486 101,228 45,387 4,865 49,248 400,064 Share-based compensation 845 153 12,075 2,229 1,256 527 26,775 43,860 Property charges and other 744 40 6,060 3,794 257 3 8,697 19,595 Adjusted EBITDA (33,520 ) 8,482 (24,350 ) (79,840 ) 123,374 13,200 (49,804 ) (42,458 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 49,804 49,804 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (33,520 ) $ 8,482 $ (24,350 ) $ (79,840 ) $ 123,374 $ 13,200 $ - $ 7,346





(6) Effective from June 27, 2022, the Grand Dragon Casino, which focuses on mass market table games and was previously reported under the Corporate and Other segment, has been included in the Mocha and Other segment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (16,303 ) $ (243,842 ) $ (121,032 ) $ (678,585 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (20,492 ) (42,780 ) (67,568 ) (124,553 ) Net loss (36,795 ) (286,622 ) (188,600 ) (803,138 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,021 2,028 (1,295 ) 4,618 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 129,476 86,048 349,237 254,899 Depreciation and amortization 140,668 122,046 398,656 400,064 Property charges and other (1,442 ) 696 14,445 19,595 Share-based compensation 7,555 9,981 27,228 43,860 Pre-opening costs 10,184 3,313 40,444 8,915 Land rent to Belle Corporation 474 555 1,436 1,851 Payments to the Philippine Parties 9,979 8,417 32,638 26,878 Adjusted EBITDA 262,120 (53,538 ) 674,189 (42,458 ) Corporate and Other expenses 18,518 18,677 64,455 49,804 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 280,638 $ (34,861 ) $ 738,644 $ 7,346



