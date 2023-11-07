Aligos Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2023, Highlighting Progress for Its Clinical Stage Portfolio, including Lead THR-β Agonist for the Treatment of NASH, ALG-055009; ALG-000184, the Company’s Lead CAM-E…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that the company is presenting six posters at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2023, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, November 10 – 14, 2023.



The posters, which include both clinical and preclinical data on the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) program, ALG-055009, currently in Phase 2-enabling studies, as well as preclinical and clinical data from the chronic hepatitis B (CHB) portfolio, will be available on the Aligos website in the Scientific Presentations & Conferences section following the conclusion of the conference.

Poster Details (all times are ET)

Title: Safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of multiple ascending oral doses of ALG-055009, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, in hyperlipidaemic subjects and relative bioavailability/food effect of a solid formulation in healthy volunteers

Poster Number: 2900-A

Abstract Number: 41459

Presenter : Stanley Wang, M.D., Ph.D.

Date and Time: Saturday, November 11, 1-2 pm

Title: Nonclinical efficacy, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD), and toxicology profile of ALG-055009, a novel and potent thyroid hormone receptor β agonist, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Poster Number: 2461-C

Abstract Number: 44177

Presenter : Dinah Misner, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Saturday, November 11, 1-2 pm

Title: Preclinical resistance profile and antiviral activity of the best-in-class CAM-E ALG-001075, the parent compound of ALG-000184

Poster Number: 1482-C

Abstract Number: 45229

Presenter: Andreas Jekle, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Friday, November 10, 1-2 pm

Title: Class A CAMs induce cell death through HBV core protein aggregation and potentially activate the innate immune response

Poster Number: 1462-C

Abstract Number: 44476

Presenter: Taverniti Valerio, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Friday, November 10, 1-2 pm

Title: Prolonged (>24 week) dosing with the oral CAM-E compound ALG-000184 results in multi-log reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen, HBV DNA, and HBV RNA levels in untreated E antigen positive subjects with chronic hepatitis B

Poster Number: 1483-C

Abstract Number: 41220

Presenter: Junqi Niu, M.D.

Date and Time: Friday, November 10, 12-1 pm

Title: Discovery of a liver targeted oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and liver cancer

Poster Number: 1466-C

Abstract Number: 44918

Presenter : Tongfei Wu, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Fri day, November 1 0 , 1-2 pm

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

